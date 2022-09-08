Corinthians has scored in 89% of the last games and tries to regain defensive strength

Corinthians stood out during the work of Vítor Pereira for the ability to keep goals and be able to advance in the competitions that lay ahead. In the last nine matches in which he played, however, Timão was leaked in eight of them and ended up seeing his consistency in the sector get by the way recently.

Since the first game of last month, the Libertadores quarter-final against Flamengo, in Itaquera, Timão has only seen its defense go blank in the 1-0 victory over Red Bull Bragantino, in the penultimate round of the Brazilian Championship. .

On that occasion, by the way, goalkeeper Cássio had a great performance, especially in the final stretch of the game, making a miraculous save in a header by Luan Cândido. Otherwise, the score of games with goals conceded could be even higher.

The team also saw its goal being leaked more than once in the same match against Flamengo, Fluminense and Internacional, being the first and the last inside the Neo Química Arena.

There were, in all, 11 goals conceded in the last nine matches, an average of 1.2 goals per game. Before that, the general alvinegra average was 0.82 goals conceded per match.

Last nine games of Corinthians in 2022

Corinthians 2 x 2 Internacional – 09/04/2022 – Brasileirão 2022

Corinthians 1 x 0 Red Bull Bragantino – 08/29/2022 – Brasileirão 2022

Fluminense 2 x 2 Corinthians – 08/24/2022 – Copa do Brasil 2022

Fortaleza 1 x 0 Corinthians – 08/21/2022 – Brasileirão 2022

Corinthians 4 x 1 Atlético-GO – 08/17/2022 – Copa do Brasil 2022

Corinthians 0 x 1 Palmeiras – 08/13/2022 – Brasileirão 2022

Flamengo 1 x 0 Corinthians – 08/09/2022 – Libertadores 2022

Avail 1 x 1 Corinthians – 06/08/2022 – Brasileirão 2022

Corinthians 0 x 2 Flamengo – 08/02/2022 – Libertadores 2022

See more at: Retrospect of Corinthians and Vítor Pereira.