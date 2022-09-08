Corinthians live bad afternoon with alternative team and lose to So Paulo in Paulisto Feminino

Corinthians met another defeat by Paulista Feminino this Wednesday afternoon. The alvinegra team visited São Paulo at the Arena Barueri and ended up being overcome by 3 to 0.

Timão saw the hosts open the score with about a minute of play. After that, the alvinegra team even managed to create good opportunities, but was not able to swing the net. In the final stretch of this stage, the tricolor team scored the second goal and went to the locker room with a good advantage.

Throughout the second stage, Arthur Elias made changes in the team and tried to run after the score, but the changes were not able to make the team seek the result. Timão still conceded the third goal in the final minutes.

With the result, Corinthians has two wins and two defeats in the state competition. With six points, Timão remains in fifth place.

Alvinegra schedule: now it’s derby! Corinthians returns to the field on Saturday, when they face Palmeiras in the second game of the Brasileirão semifinal. The match takes place at Allianz Parque at 2pm. Timão, it is worth remembering, has a 2-1 advantage built in the first leg.

Escalation

With the absence of injured athletes already known, the absence of players who were with the Selection and saving others for Saturday’s decision, coach Arthur Elias sent Corinthians to the field with: Taina; Paulinha, Bel, Mariza, Amanda Vital and Gabi Medeiros; Bianca, Julia Brito, Grazi, Miriã and Julliete.

My Helm

São Paulo, in turn, went to the field with Carla, Giovana, Pardal, Thais, Dani, Maressa, Yaya, Aline, Naná, Shashá and Carol.

The game

First time

Corinthians started the match already being pressured by São Paulo and saw the home team open the score early. In the first corner opportunity, the ball was lifted in the corinthian area, Tainá went wrong and the ball was live in the small area. In the back-to-back, the defense tried to ward off the danger on top of the line, but Yayá managed to push the ball to the back of the net.

The tricolor team followed their pressure and, in a new corner, placed the ball again in the Corinthians area, but the deflection this time was defended by Tainá. With almost 10 minutes in the attacking field, Miriã took advantage of the opponent’s pass error and tried to pull the counterattack, but was stopped with a foul. Mariza’s charge went straight to the goal, but went out through the back line.

In the next minute, the Corinthians team got their best chance in the game so far. After Pardal’s mistake, Bianca got the ball and pulled the counterattack. She charged through the middle and got a great pass for Juliet at the entrance of the area. Shirt 6 got the submission and demanded the participation of goalkeeper Carla in two halves.

São Paulo continued to bet on aerial plays and another cross from the right was blocked by Bell with a header. With almost 20 minutes, Juliete returned to take danger to the opponent’s goal: the corinthiana arrived from the left, invaded the area and managed to space between the marking for the finalization, but swung the net from the outside.

With just over 20 minutes, Juliete and Bianca appeared well once again. Shirt 6 made a great move on the left, won the mark and got a pass between three opponents and just right for Bianca, who hit hard and saw Carla make the detour to the bottom line.

The corner kick was rehearsed and Mariza played with Juliete. Shirt number 6 crossed in the area and the defense partially removed the danger, but the rest was left with Paulinha, who kicked from afar, but sent it over the goal.

Minutes later, who demanded Carla’s participation was Gabi Medeiros. The Corinthian stayed with the ball at the entrance of the area, cleared the marking after the dispute and hit high, making Carla defend in two halves.

São Paulo responded quickly with a move from the right. The cross in the area found Dani, who beat Paulinha from the top and got the header. The ball passed taking danger, but went out through the baseline.

In the next move, it was Corinthians’ turn to be in danger. The move from the right ended up lacking and Bianca was responsible for the charge, hitting close in the small area and demanding good defense from Carla. The ball, however, remained alive and left with Mariza, who kicked hard, but wide.

In the final minutes, Aline took a dangerous free-kick for São Paulo at the entrance of the area, but the ball went over the goal. In the next minute, however, the second tricolor goal happened. The long throw was deflected in midfield and Amanda tried to intercept, but failed and the ball was left with Naná at the edge of the area. She hit the corner and put the score 2-0. With this score, the teams headed to the locker room.

Second time

Even needing to run after the score, Corinthians did not return with changes for the second half. In the first minutes, Timão had a good chance in the long shot, but Carla made the save.

Shortly after, it was São Paulo that was in danger. The move made inside the area ended in a low shot and Tainá made the defense with her foot. The leftover was removed by Mariza.

The alvinegra team was still having difficulties in creating and was very pressured by the tricolor team in its defense field. With just over ten minutes, Arthur Elias changed for the first time in the team: Sabrina Amorim entered the field in place of Amanda Vital. The young woman triggered by the coach, it is worth remembering, entered the field for the professional team for the first time.

With about 20 minutes, São Paulo arrived on the right and got a corner. In the charge, the ball deflected in the small area and surprised Tainá, who needed to recover to make the defense. The Corinthians defender completed the play and removed the danger.

Five minutes later, Arthur Elias returned to tinkering with his team. This time, Miracatu and Mylena were called to replace Grazi and Bianca Gomes. The young girl from the base called by Arthur came in and soon had the opportunity for a good long pass, but the defense pushed the danger away.

Arthur Elias returned to change the team and made the last three changes, adding three girls from the base and choosing to take three athletes from the main team: Carioca, Manu Olivan and Lívia took the place of Juliete, Paulinha and Miriã.

Timão had a good opportunity on the counterattack. Carioca made the move at the entrance of the area and activated Manu Olivan, who crossed, but Carla made a save. When the ball came out, in the final minutes, he still had time for the opponent’s third goal. Cacau received the pass from the left, beat Bell’s marking and hit Tainá’s exit to make it 3-0.

In the last bids, Corinthians arrived well in the attack with Manu Olivan. She scored with Carioca, invaded the area and made the cross, but the defense removed the danger.

