Corinthians x Fluminense has high demand for tickets and 25 thousand simultaneous hits on the website | Corinthians

Corinthians had one of the biggest searches for tickets of the season on the Fiel Torcedor program this Thursday morning, according to information from the club.

As of 11 am, when it was opened to all Fiel Torcedor members with no punctuation limitation, the program’s website received around 25,000 simultaneous hits at the peak of the morning. There was a brief system outage, but the site was re-established within a few minutes.

The club says it has doubled server capacity in anticipation of high demand.

On social media, many fans regretted not being able to buy tickets outside of the priority period. The sale had started on Tuesday in a staggered way: first for members with 60 points, then for members with 40 and more at night for those with at least 20 points.

This Wednesday, it was opened to the other members of the program.

Tickets for the popular sectors (North and South) were sold out on Tuesday. This morning, tickets for the East and West sectors were also practically all booked. In the next few days, tickets that do not have confirmed payment are returned to the system.

Regarding the game against Atlético-GO, for the quarterfinals, the board lowered the prices of three sectors: Upper East (from R$ 110 to R$ 90), Lower East Side (from R$ 130 to R$ 100) and East Inferior Central (from R$150 to R$120) – see ticket prices.

The Neo Química Arena should receive an audience of over 44 thousand people next Thursday. In the first leg, in Rio de Janeiro, Fluminense and Corinthians tied the first semifinal by 2-2.

