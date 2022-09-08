“Corrupt entity”; CONMEBOL ‘covers its ears’ to Palmeiras’ complaints, omits crucial information and Verdão’s twisted revolt

Palmeiras failed to reach their third consecutive Copa Libertadores final. Last Tuesday night (6th), Verdão even got the score that was necessary for the big decision, but in the final minutes ended up being surprised by Athletico Paranaense, and now, in the last two months of the season, they will only have the Brasileirão to play. It is worth remembering that in the national tournament, Palestra is the isolated leader of the competition with 51 points, 7 more than the runner-up Flamengo.

Although the crowd is already raising awareness for Verdão to win the Brasileirão title again, which has not come since 2018, many fans are still angry with the referees who refereed the clash between Abel Ferreira’s team against Paraná. At the time, Murilo was sent off in the last minute of the first half when he kicked forward Vitor Roque on the thigh. In the first moment, the main referee of the match gave only yellow. However, soon after, VAR recommended that the professional take the defender out of the match.

The same did not happen in the bids in which Rony and Gustavo Gómez were penalized and also in a bid at the beginning of the duel when Alex Santana elbowed shirt 10 and both the referee and VAR did not expel the midfielder of the Curitiba team. On Wednesday afternoon (7), Conmebol released the bid that VAR recommended the expulsion of the Palmeiras defender, but ignored the bids that harmed the Verdão team. Palmeiras went crazy with the entity’s contempt: “It was Ubaldo Aquino’s level yesterday’s robbery”, said one fan. “Of course you won’t. Know an entity as corrupt as Conmebol”vented a member of the crowd. “Oh, won’t you? Can we know why? Needless to say, we know how the mafia works. Palmeirense is paranoid, yes, trust me!!shouted a fanatic from Palmeiras.

Other fans begged Leila Pereira to do something to prevent the team from continuing to be harmed. It is worth remembering that in addition to Libertadores, the team also suffered in the hands of arbitration in the elimination to São Paulo in the Copa do Brasil. “Where is the blogger, will she make a video?said a fan. “So, Leila, blogger won’t do anything?, asked another fanatic from Palmeiras. According to the Estadão reporting team, the representative will talk to Conmebol in the coming days. “We are going to express our views on the role of the referee in yesterday’s game directly to the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL)”said the president in a statement.