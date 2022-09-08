Cruzeiro: the way to access has Vasco, candidates for the G-4 and teams in the middle block | cruise

In high with Cruzeiro, striker Bruno Rodrigues explains the potiguar vocabulary

Cruzeiro faces two rivals from the “first page” of the table: CRB (away) and Vasco (home). Before the pair, the opponent will be Operário, this Thursday, at 21:30 (Brasília time), at Mineirão.

The situation of Paraná is complicated, despite the victory in the last round against Londrina. The team did not win the five matches before that – which leaves the team in 17th position, a place that would relegate the club to Série C.

After that set, the opponents are in the middle of the table: Ponte Preta and Ituano. Paulo Pezzolano projected that, with luck, Cruzeiro wins access with five rounds in advance – which would happen in the duel against the paulistas. The game of the first round between the teams was a tie and was marked by the VAR error when disallowing Edu’s goal.

1 of 3 Cruzeiro fans celebrate good campaign; Serie A — Photo: Alessandra Torres/AGIF Cruzeiro fans celebrate good campaign; Serie A — Photo: Alessandra Torres/AGIF

After that, the Minas Gerais team’s calendar sees just one more team fighting for access: Sport. The duel takes place away from home and you can already see Cruzeiro mathematically classified for next year’s Série A.

“Bora de Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

From there, it’s just clashes against teams fighting at the bottom of the table: Vila Nova, Guarani, Novorizontino and CSA. Two of these clubs (Vila and Guarani) are in the Z-4 ​​and should fight just to stay in Serie B, as well as CSA – the last opponent of the year.

>> Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

According to the UFMG Department of Mathematics, the score that guarantees access is currently 66 points. Starting at 70 points, the title chance hits 90%. Currently, Cruzeiro is the leader of Serie B with 59 points – seven points away from the access mark, which can only be reached in three games.

Watch: all about Cruzeiro on ge, Globo and Sportv