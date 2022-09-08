Cruzeiro vs Operário-PR: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and arbitration | Brazilian series b

Cruzeiro and Operário-PR will face each other this Thursday, at 21:30 (Brasília time), at Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte. The match is valid for the 29th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B. O ge tracks all bids in Real Time, with exclusive videos (click here to access).

Cruzeiro plays to, practically, stamp access to the Brazilian Series A. The team leads with 59 points and, with an eventual victory, would be very close to confirming the objective. Against Operário, there will be a full house again, with more than 50 thousand people in the stadium, and packed with a sequence of 11 games without defeat.

Operário-PR arrives packed with the victory against Londrina and tries to leave the relegation zone. For that, they need to break a streak of eight games without a win away from home – with the second worst campaign.

Broadcast: SportTV and Premiere, with narration by Jaime Júnior and comments by Fábio Júnior, Henrique Fernandes and Janette Mara Arcanjo

Cruzeiro – Coach: Paulo Pezzolano

The coach from Cruzeiro does not have one of his main players of the season: Neto Moura. Suspended for the third yellow, the player is out. He should be replaced by Willian Oliveira. In attack, Rafa Silva is out, having been sent off against Criciúma. For the lineup, changes may occur in the middle, with the entry of Geovane Jesus and in the attack, with the possibility of Jajá starting to act.

Likely lineup: Rafael Cabral; Zé Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Wesley Gasolina (Geovane Jesus), William Oliveira. Filipe Machado and Matheus Bidu; Luvannor (Jaja), Bruno Rodrigues and Edu.

Who is out: Neto Moura and Rafa Silva (suspended); João Paulo and Waguininho (in transition)

hanging: Eduardo Brock, Lucas Oliveira, Matheus Bidu, Paulo Pezzolano, Rafa Silva, Rafael Cabral and Willian Oliveira

Possible lineup of Cruzeiro against Operário

Worker-PR – Technician: Matheus Costa

Coach Matheus Costa will bet on the repetition of the team that won in the last round. Alvinegro managed to adjust its defense in the last games and was not violated in the last three clashes. Striker Felipe Garcia, suspended, lacks the team.

Probable lineup: Vanderlei; Arnaldo, Dirceu, Reniê and Fabiano; Rafael Chorão, Fernando Neto and Javier Reina; Paulo Victor, Giovanni Pavani and Jr Brandão.

Who is out: Felipe Garcia (suspended) Rafael Bonfim, Alemão, Willian Machado, Leandrinho, Raphinha and Ricardinho (medical department); Kalil (injured, will be evaluated).

hanging: Pavani, Lucas Mendes, Reniê, Paulo Sérgio, Thales, Arnaldo.

Worker Field-PR

Referee: Douglas Marques das Flores (SP)

Douglas Marques das Flores (SP) Assistant 1: Anderson Jose de Moraes Coelho (SP)

Anderson Jose de Moraes Coelho (SP) Assistant 2: Amanda Pinto Matias (SP)

Amanda Pinto Matias (SP) VAR: Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (FIFA/SP)

Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (FIFA/SP) Fourth referee: Michel Patrick Costa Guimaraes (MG)