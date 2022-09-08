Cruzeiro x Operrio: Pezzolano lists 23 players for the game at Mineiro

Cruzeiro released, on the afternoon of this Wednesday (7), the list of 23 players related to the duel against Operrio, from Ponta Grossa-PR. The match for the 29th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship is scheduled for 21:30 this Thursday (8), in Mineiro.
For Neto’s vacancy, Pezzolano has a number of options. The two most likely are the return of Willian Oliveira or the lineup of Pablo Siles. Thus, Filipe Machado would be moved to fulfill a role in a slightly more advanced position in the field.
If the Uruguayan opts for a player with characteristics more similar to Neto’s, Pedro Castro should be chosen. Fernando Canesin would also be an option, but the player was not listed for the match.
Serie B leader since the 7th round, Cruzeiro has already added, in 28 games, 59 points – nine more than vice-leader Bahia and 18 more than Londrina, 5th place, first club outside the group that guarantees elite access .
Cruise related list
goalkeepers: Rafael Cabral and Gabriel Mesquita
defenders: Eduardo Brock, Oliveira and Z Ivaldo
sides: Geovane, Marquinhos Cipriano, Matheus Bidu and Wesley Gasolina
midfielders: Filipe Machado, Willian Oliveira, Pedro Castro, Pablo Siles, Leo Pais, Chay and Daniel Jr
attackers: Bruno Rodrigues, Edu, Jaj, Lincoln, Luvannor, Rodolfo and Stnio