Cruzeiro x Operrio: Pezzolano lists 23 players for the game at Mineiro

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Cruzeiro’s technical commission defined related for the duel against Operrio-PR Cruzeiro released, on the afternoon of this Wednesday (7), the list of 23 players related to the duel against Operrio, from Ponta Grossa-PR. The match for the 29th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship is scheduled for 21:30 this Thursday (8), in Mineiro.

There are no big news in the summons. The main absences are Neto Moura and Rafa Silva, who will serve automatic suspension. The midfielder received the third yellow card, while the striker was sent off in the 1-1 draw with Cricima, last Sunday (4).

For Neto’s vacancy, Pezzolano has a number of options. The two most likely are the return of Willian Oliveira or the lineup of Pablo Siles. Thus, Filipe Machado would be moved to fulfill a role in a slightly more advanced position in the field.

If the Uruguayan opts for a player with characteristics more similar to Neto’s, Pedro Castro should be chosen. Fernando Canesin would also be an option, but the player was not listed for the match.

Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Wesley Gasolina (Geovane), Willian Oliveira (Pablo Siles), Filipe Machado and Matheus Bidu; Jaj (Luvannor or Daniel Jr), Bruno Rodrigues and Edu. A probable Cruzeiro to face the Worker would have Serie B leader since the 7th round, Cruzeiro has already added, in 28 games, 59 points – nine more than vice-leader Bahia and 18 more than Londrina, 5th place, first club outside the group that guarantees elite access .

Cruise related list

goalkeepers: Rafael Cabral and Gabriel Mesquita

defenders: Eduardo Brock, Oliveira and Z Ivaldo

sides: Geovane, Marquinhos Cipriano, Matheus Bidu and Wesley Gasolina

midfielders: Filipe Machado, Willian Oliveira, Pedro Castro, Pablo Siles, Leo Pais, Chay and Daniel Jr

attackers: Bruno Rodrigues, Edu, Jaj, Lincoln, Luvannor, Rodolfo and Stnio