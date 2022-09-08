Daily amount of steps can reduce risk of DEMENTIA; understand

To walk in 3,800 to 9,800 steps diaries can reduce between 25% and 50% the risk of neurodegenerative diseases of the insanitysuch as Alzheimer’s disease.

Such a finding about the relationship between walking and dementia was made by Danish and Australian researchers in a study published in cientific magazine JAMA Neurology.

in the search, 78 thousand individuals, aged between 40 and 79 years, were evaluated by seven years.

The participants used wrist accelerometers that marked the number of steps that they gave per day and classified them into two categories.

One of them separated those who walked any less 40 steps per minute (the equivalent of walking from one room to another) and those who walked most of 40 steps per minute.

During the evaluation period, people were also monitored to find out if they had diagnoses of dementia of any kind over the years, such as the Alzheimer’s disease.

LIFESTYLE

Cutouts for age, sex, ethnicity, intensity of the walk, status socioemotional and education were also decisive for the conclusion of the study on the insanity.

In addition, the lifestyle of the participants was analyzed, from bad eating habits, until the consumption of cigarette, alcohol, medication use, sleep problems, and history of cardiovascular diseases.

RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN WALKING AND DEMENTIA

The study found that participants ages 40 to 79 experienced a reduction in 50% in dementia risks for the next seven years when walking 9,826 steps per day.

On the other hand, those with the same age group who performed 3,800 steps diaries showed a decrease in 25% in the possibility of developing neurodegenerative diseases.

When it came to walking intensityindividuals with a rate greater than 40 steps per minute with 6,315 steps diaries reached risk 57% less likely to develop dementia.

The pace considered too fast, 112 steps per minutepresented the biggest reduction in the probability of the disease, with 62%.

The co-author of the study and adjunct professor at University of Southern Denmark, Borja del Pozo Cruz revealed that an alternative for those who do not want to walk long distances would focus on rhythm of walking.

DEMENTIA SYMPTOMS

THE insanity has varied symptoms, depending on the patient’s case, but the main one is the memory deficit.

The kind of insanity best known is the Alzheimer’s diseasebut there are also other neurodegenerative diseases that make up the group.

See other symptoms of dementia:

Memory loss in the short term;

in the short term; difficulties to execute housework ;

; Vocabulary harmed;

harmed; disorientation of time and space ;

; incapacity in judgment of situations;

of situations; Reasoning reduced abstract;

reduced abstract; Passivity;

Changes to mood, behavior and personality.

