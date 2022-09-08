Dandara Mariana comes out in defense of Jade Picon’s squad in Travessia

Advertising Could not load ad

The actress Dandara Mariana, that Talita will live in Crossinga new TV Globo soap opera written by Glória Perez, defended the controversial casting of Jade Picon for one of the main roles of the global feuilleton. The two will work together in most of the scenes, as Dandara will play the role of a marketing professional, where she will work in the company of Guerra (Humberto Martins), father of Chiara (Jade Picon).

“How many models have become actresses? There’s a history of that on TV. This discussion came, but this has been going on for many years. They took the Jade for Christ. How many people have the opportunity and are improving. Who am I to judge an actor’s casting? It has the shine and the star of each one. In addition to a lot of work and dedication”, highlighted the actress to TV news.

Due to the casting of the former participant of Big Brother Brasil 22 for the plot of Glória Perez, many actors ended up revolting on social networks and the influencer ended up becoming a target of Sated-RJ (Sindicato dos Artistas do Rio de Janeiro). However, TV Globo managed to reverse the situation and Jade Picon got a special authorization to act in the new nine o’clock soap opera.

Already Dandara Mariana ended up being considered to play the role of protagonist of the plot, but Lucy Alves ended up occupying the prominent position. Her character Talita will be in charge of presenting innovative ideas for Guerra (Humberto Martins), as a mall of the future and will end up getting involved with the art student Gil (Rafael Losso) in the story.