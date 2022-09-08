Deborah Albuquerque’s husband predicts a shack with Deolane in A Fazenda 14: “Able to face her”

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Deborah Albuquerque’s husband predicts a shack with Deolane in A Fazenda 14: “Able to face her” 2 Views

Entertainment

For him, the digital influencer is the only person in the house capable of standing up to the lawyer.

Thais Fonseca

Per Thais Fonseca

Images: Reproduction/Instagram official accounts Deborah Albuquerque / Deolane Bezerra.
Images: Reproduction/Instagram official accounts Deborah Albuquerque / Deolane Bezerra.
Thais Fonseca

For Bruno Salomão, husband of Deborah Albuquerque, it is quite possible for a fight to happen between his wife and the lawyer Deolane Bezerra during ‘A Fazenda’, Record TV, which is ready to start its 14th edition. The famous ones were among the first stars to be announced to participate in the rural reality and, according to him, they have strong and controversial personalities.

The doctor spoke about the matter this Tuesday (06) and declared that, for him, the digital influencer is the only person inside the house capable of facing the lawyer. However, he clarified that, initially, the wife’s intention is not to seek an argument with the blonde, but said that she will not be passive in case she feels intimidated and will fight head on.

“Deolane knows that the only person capable of standing up to her, not taking a beating, [mas] as an equal in voting, this person is called Deborah. I’m sure! When Deborah enters there, the sofa audience will buy her, just like you, will like her because she is charismatic”he said, in praise of his wife, and added: “They are friends here, but only one champion comes out”scored.

The doctor also assured that Deborah is well prepared: “Deborah is coming very strong for this reality show, she comes a lot! Deborah has to win fans here, more than Deolane. Deolane already has her fans, but I doubt she will win the sofa fans, from Brazil “, cheers the redhead’s husband. Fazenda 14 is scheduled to start on September 13, next Tuesday.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

“They were considerate of me until yesterday…”; Jenny Miranda believes in a setup for her daughter Bia Miranda; Gretchen’s granddaughter is one of those confirmed for ‘The Farm14’

Entertainment The Miranda family provides yet another chapter of bullshit involving Bia Miranda. This time, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved