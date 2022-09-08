Deborah Albuquerque’s husband predicts a shack with Deolane in A Fazenda 14: “Able to face her”

For him, the digital influencer is the only person in the house capable of standing up to the lawyer.

For Bruno Salomão, husband of Deborah Albuquerque, it is quite possible for a fight to happen between his wife and the lawyer Deolane Bezerra during ‘A Fazenda’, Record TV, which is ready to start its 14th edition. The famous ones were among the first stars to be announced to participate in the rural reality and, according to him, they have strong and controversial personalities.

The doctor spoke about the matter this Tuesday (06) and declared that, for him, the digital influencer is the only person inside the house capable of facing the lawyer. However, he clarified that, initially, the wife’s intention is not to seek an argument with the blonde, but said that she will not be passive in case she feels intimidated and will fight head on.

“Deolane knows that the only person capable of standing up to her, not taking a beating, [mas] as an equal in voting, this person is called Deborah. I’m sure! When Deborah enters there, the sofa audience will buy her, just like you, will like her because she is charismatic”he said, in praise of his wife, and added: “They are friends here, but only one champion comes out”scored.

The doctor also assured that Deborah is well prepared: “Deborah is coming very strong for this reality show, she comes a lot! Deborah has to win fans here, more than Deolane. Deolane already has her fans, but I doubt she will win the sofa fans, from Brazil “, cheers the redhead’s husband. Fazenda 14 is scheduled to start on September 13, next Tuesday.