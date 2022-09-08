Debt Insurance And Dirty Name: Is It Worth It?

The demand for insurance to avoid default grows amid the increase in the number of indebted families in the country. This modality, called insurance against loss of income, is a financial protection for the person to pay their debts in case of unemployment. Money life insurance, which is another type, also helps pay off debts at home from unemployment and even death. This prevents the person from becoming delinquent and with a dirty name.

How much has the use of debt insurance increased? The sale of insurance against loss of income rose 19.8% between January and June this year, according to CNseg (National Confederation of Insurance Companies).

Has this insurance been created now? The Dean of Graduate Studies at Ibmec, Samuel Barros, explains that the so-called credit insurance aimed at guaranteeing payment of installments, loans, financing or any type of debt are not new products on the market, but are being used more recently. from what he considers the maturation of the financial market. “Mature countries have more insurance marketed”.

How much does it cost and how to pay? the president of CNseg, dyogo Oliveira, explains that the price of each insurance varies depending on the branch. According to him, credit life insurance, for example, costs about 10% of the debt amount, and payment is made in installments.

What are the advantages? According to Barros, from Ibmec, the great benefit of these types of insurance is to avoid the financial risk environment. This allows for more attractive interest rates to be offered to consumers.

How should they be hired? Hiring must occur at the beginning of the acquisition of a loan.

How to hire? Credit insurance may be offered by the supplier itself. There is also the option for the consumer, before closing an operation, to seek an insurance company that is more timely.

Who can hire? For the dean of Ibmec, credit insurance does not meet all financial brackets. The low-income public still cannot pay, it is aimed at the middle and upper classes. In the future, it may become popular and benefit more people.

Does insurance offer any other benefits? It depends on the policy. The credit life insurance, for example, allows the offer of benefits such as locksmith and electrician. According to Barros, the policies do not follow a pattern and must be read carefully.

What precautions when hiring? Barros reinforces that reading the contract is a basic and essential recommendation to avoid surprises. He also advises consumers to research which product best suits their needs and has a more interesting cost — which does not mean choosing the cheapest.

Is it mandatory to take out insurance? Not. Brazilian legislation does not allow the tying of products.

Discover the types of insurance available: