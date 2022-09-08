Del Valle beats Melgar and faces Brazilian in the South American final

The Copa Sudamericana met its first finalist on Wednesday night (7). Without difficulties, Independente Del Valle went to Peru and beat Melgar 3-0, in the return game of the semifinals of the continental tournament.

The goals of the match were scored by Lautaro Díaz, twice, and Luis Segovia. The Ecuadorian club had already won the first leg by 3-0 and authoritatively stamped its spot in the decision.

With the result, Del Valle dreams of winning the tournament twice, won for the first time in 2019. The Ecuadorians’ opponent will be a Brazilian club, with São Paulo and Atlético-GO dueling this Thursday (8), in Morumbi, at 9:30 pm, in the other semifinal. Goiás are at an advantage as they won the first leg 3-1.

Diaz opens the scoring

Melgar even had more possession and shot more times in the first half, but it was in the first shot that the Ecuadorian team scored. In the 28th minute, Sornoza, ex-Fluminense, served Lautaro Díaz to open the scoring.

rout in aggregate

In the second stage, Del Valle improved and started to dominate the match. He arrived with danger and submitted more times than the home team, and then he confirmed his classification, which was already well underway. In the 8th minute, Díaz scored again and, near the final whistle, Luis Segovia gave the final numbers to the duel.

The score saw Del Valle qualify for the final with a 6-0 aggregate victory in the semifinals.