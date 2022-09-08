Depression and loneliness prolong Covid symptoms, study says

Emotional and psychological problems such as loneliness, stress or depression can prolong symptoms of Covid-19 for months or years, according to a study led by researchers at Harvard University and published this Wednesday (7) in the medical journal JAMA.

According to experts, these types of problems are more related to the possibility of developing long-term symptoms than risk factors such as obesity, asthma or hypertension.

This long-term form of Covid affects about 20% of American adults who have been infected with the coronavirus, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“Long Covid” is defined as the permanence, beyond four weeks, of the symptoms most commonly associated with the disease, such as fatigue, digestive and respiratory problems or neurological problems.

For the study, researchers analyzed data from 3,000 patients who contracted the condition in April 2020 after completing an interview about their mental health status.





They then compared data from those who developed symptoms of long-term Covid with those who did not and found that depression or anxiety, for example, was associated with a 32% to 46% higher risk of contracting the long-term infection.

“We have to consider psychological health as another risk factor, along with physical health, for Covid-19,” said lead author Andrea Roberts in a statement.

The researchers hope their findings will serve to strengthen care for people with mental health problems, increasing the number of qualified health professionals and improving access to care.



