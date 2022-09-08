Despite being discreet, Queen Elizabeth had her life as debauched as Diana – 08/09/2022

Much is said about the terrible press persecution of Princess Diana, which culminated in her tragic death, but the debauchery in private life was not exclusive to Charles’ ex-wife. Averse to the spotlight, Queen Elizabeth had her life equally ravaged by the British and world media. After inheriting the throne at a young age, in an essentially sexist time, the monarch began to have her every step closely watched. Maybe that’s why she opted for a more discreet life. Still, she was not without scandals, even when she was not at the center of them.

The fact that she spoke little about her personal life made her, in the eyes of many, a controlling woman, an easy stereotype to fall back on when it comes to powerful female figures. Even though she was wearing modest clothes in a country house, she came to be seen as someone who determined the future of her family. In a way, this is not untrue, as was the case with Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles’ broken relationship at the turn of the 1980s. At the same time, much of what was known about the queen was part of speculation or other people’s narratives.

The height of debauchery in his private life came when Princess Diana decided to ask for a divorce. After her death, Elizabeth’s previously unscheduled pronouncement was eagerly awaited. Unlike many celebrities, the monarch was able to witness the way her life would be told through history and entertainment with various productions such as “The Queen” and “The Crown”. She didn’t always consider such adaptations of her life fair, but the fact is that such interest in her daily life only shows how tight the cage in which she spent her entire existence, tied to such ancient values-and questioned by many, was.