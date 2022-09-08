Did you know that it is possible to order up to R$ 3 THOUSAND in the BOX even with the name SUJO?

THE Federal Savings Bank currently offers microcredit through the digital savings account, box has, which can be hired by negative Brazilians. THE Credit line Caixa’s objective is to meet the needs of Brazilians who wish to undertake an enterprise and do not have sufficient financial resources.

Currently, 63 million Brazilians have a negative name, which is equivalent to 39.17% of the country’s population. The default that occurs due to non-payment of debts can drastically disrupt the citizen’s financial area. However, Caixa offers a solution for those who want a fresh start.

Microcredit of up to BRL 3,000 at CAIXA: Who can hire?

THE Cashier recently launched the Digital Microcredit Simplification Program for Entrepreneurs (SIM Digital), whether or not they are negative. The loan can be requested by individuals who wish to carry out an enterprise, or by Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEIs). However, the credit amount can vary between R$1,000 and R$3,000.

The conditions for each group one are as follows:

Individuals: credit of up to BRL 1,000, interest rate from 1.95% per month and payment in up to 24 months.

Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEIs): credit of up to R$ 3 thousand, interest rates from 1.99% per month and up to 24 months to pay.

In the case of MEIs, it is necessary to have at least 12 months of activity with the CNPJ to request the service.

How to apply for credit at Caixa?

As with values, the application process is also different between groups. See more below.

for individuals

First, it will be necessary to download or update the registration data in the Caixa Tem application. Thus, the user must perform the following steps:

Select “Contract Caixa TEM Credit”;

Answer the quiz;

Choose the credit amount;

Choose the best date for payment of installments;

Choose the number of installments;

Enter the Caixa Tem password and that’s it;

Finally, it will be necessary to wait a few days for the evaluation of the Caixa.

For legal entities (MEIs)

In this modality, the interested party must go to a Caixa branch and present proof of residence and the company’s personal documents, such as:

Certificate of Individual Microentrepreneur Status (CCMEI);

DASN SIMEI of the last closed fiscal year;

Delivery receipt (proof of billing, regulated together with the Annual Declaration until May 31 of each year).

How to get a loan via Caixa Tem?

Furthermore, it is important to point out that contracting via box has is available, so far, only to individuals. According to Caixa, developers are already working to authorize the request for MEIs through the application.

In summary, see how individuals should request credit through the platform:

First, download or update the Caixa Tem app. It is now available for download. Update your application registration Click on “Cash Credit” Click on “Contract Caixa Tem Credit” Let us know how you intend to use your loan money. Remember that it is necessary to inform that you will apply the amount in some undertaking. Simulate the loan and choose the amount of the installments For those who do not yet have digital savings, the opening can be done on the spot. There is no provision for extra charges to carry out the procedure. Finally, confirm the order and wait for the 10 days provided by the Federal Government.