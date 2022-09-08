Did you know that it is possible to request up to R$ 3 THOUSAND from CAIXA even with the name SUJO?

A lot of people don’t know, but even those with a dirty name can request up to R$ 3 thousand at the Caixa! The Caixa Econômica Federal app stands out for offering a special line of credit, which has everything to help Brazilians pay bills, pay off debts, fulfill dreams or start new ventures.

Currently, about 63 million Brazilians have their name dirty due to unfulfilled debt and financial obligations. The impressive number of defaulters represents about 39.17% of the Brazilian adult population. Can all these people request R$ 3 thousand at Caixa? We explain below everything you need to know.

How to download the Caixa Tem app?

Before we talk about the loan of up to R$ 3 thousand that can be requested at Caixa Tem, it is important to explain how to download the application. Caixa Tem is available both for cell phones with the Android operating system and for Apple devices with iOS. So, just access the Play Store (for Android) or the App Store (for iOS), search for “Caixa Tem”, click on “install”, wait for the installation to finish, and then access the app.

Who can request BRL 3,000 at the Caixa even with a dirty name?

The Caixa Tem loan, which is also available to those with a dirty name, can be requested by Individuals and Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEIs). However, to apply, interested parties need to keep an eye on the conditions of the credit line; check them all below (starting with the rules for individuals).

Credit limit: R$ 1 thousand;

Interest rate: From 1.95% per month;

Payment term: Up to 24 months;

Request: In the Caixa Tem app.

Now, check out the rules for individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs);

Credit limit: R$ 3 thousand;

Interest rate: From 1.99% per month;

Payment term: Up to 24 months

Request: Only at Caixa branches (soon, the request can also be made in the Caixa Tem app).

How to apply for a loan at Caixa Tem? Step by step

As you can already see, the loan request at Caixa Tem is only available to individuals. MEIs, on the other hand, must apply for the line of credit in person. We list below the complete step-by-step guide to apply for a Caixa loan in the Caixa Tem app (with a limit of R$ 1 thousand); check out.