Digital banks for MEI: Nubank or Inter, check the advantages and disadvantages of each one

São José dos Campos-SP, September 7, 2022, by Marcos Eduardo Carvalho – Digital banks for MEI (Individual Microentrepreneurs) are increasingly on the rise, as they do not charge fees and are easy to open. In this way, names such as Nubank and Banco Inter emerge as some options.

Now, it is up to the customer to look for the best option, as they all have advantages and disadvantages. Thus, digital banks for MEI are a reality and, even, this segment ended up helping to popularize even more these banks that do not have a physical branch.

Which is the best MEI Inter or Nubank account?

O diarysp does not want to use this post to advertise one or another bank, but just show some information about them. Both are advantageous for those who are MEI and will depend a lot on the intention of each one.

For example, Nubank has the advantage of being more traditional and better known. In addition, to open a PJ (Legal Entity) account, you also need to open a PF (Individual Person) account.

However, there is no fee to open these accounts. In addition, the PF account has income even above savings and, therefore, would not be a disadvantage for the customer.

However, both at Nubank and at Banco Inter, it is mandatory to already have a CNPJ (National Registry of Individuals) to open an account. Otherwise, there is no such possibility.

What is the advantage of having a PJ account at Nubank?

Another important feature of Nubank for PJ is that there is no free transfer limit to other banks. Also, there is no maintenance fee for using the app.

However, to withdraw cash from the ATM, Nubank charges a fee of BRL 6.50. Thus, this becomes the major disadvantage of this bank, although currently few people use physical money.

What is the advantage of the MEI Banco Inter account?

Like the Nubank account, Banco Inter also does not charge fees for MEI members. Therefore, it is also attractive to open an account. In addition, pix and transfers are also free. However, to do TED, there is a limitation.

Other possibilities for Banco Inter are to get a card machine, issue slips and also make loans, just like other digital banks.

How to issue MEI Banco Inter invoice?

Finally, to issue an invoice through Banco Inter, simply ask for an authorization from the State Department of Finance. In this way, it is possible to issue the document quickly through the bank’s application.

In this way, digital banks for MEI, both Nubank and Inter, arrive to help microentrepreneurs and the market offers several options for those who want to open their account.