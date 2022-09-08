Dira Paes brings together the cast in an exciting video to say goodbye to Pantanal: “Saudade precocious”

Dira Paes brings together the cast of Pantanal in a video that she published on her social networks to mark the end of the recordings of the feuilleton

On the afternoon of this Wednesday (07), Dira Paes appeared on her Instagram to reflect on the end of a cycle in her life. Is that the famous is saying goodbye to the cast of wetlandwhich had its recordings finished at Globo.

The actress made a point of bringing together the entire cast of the remake of the work of Benedito Ruy Barbosa and commented on how work was present in her daily life for more than twelve months. In the publication’s caption, she compared the actors’ transformation to that of an animal in the middle of nature.

“Our world has revolved around #Pantanal for more than a year. Now it’s a little more than a month to finish the soap opera. Our heart throbs with early nostalgia.began Dira Paes.

“We multiplied ourselves in cast and crew pulsing through a scene. And without a doubt, we grew beyond the imagined and the imaginary, because we find our echo in our audience”, completed the Globo contractor.

