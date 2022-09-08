Dira Paes brings together the cast of ‘Pantanal’ to say goodbye to the recordings

Dira Paes called a good part of the cast of the soap opera to record a video, shown on her Instagram account

Dira Paes began the cycle of farewells to the cast of ‘Pantanal’, which should enter its final stretch in October. The recordings, however, have already begun to be completed, and the actress gathered a good part of her colleagues for a video on social networks.

In the caption, Dira talked about the last twelve months dedicated to Bruno Luperi’s plot: “Our world has revolved around ‘Pantanal’ for over a year. Now it’s a little more than a month to finish the telenovela. of precocious homesickness. Like an animal, we enter the bush and are reborn from the trees and the water”, she began.

“We multiplied in cast and crew pulsing for a scene. And without a doubt, we grew beyond the imagined and the imaginary, because we find our echo in our audience”, concluded the actress, who plays Filó in the adapted plot of the original by Benedito Ruy Barbosa. , originally shown in 1990 in the now defunct Manchete.

As soon as ‘Pantanal’ comes to an end, the soap opera ‘Travessia’, written by Gloria Perez and starring Chay Suede, Romulo Estrela, Lucy Alves, Jade Picon, in addition to a great cast, will take its place.