“Disrespect for our intelligence”; Mauro Cezar “detonates” Flamengo’s holder and rejects comparison with 2019

After much praise and even requests for a call-up to the Brazilian national team, the journalist criticized the red-black defender

O Flamengo returned to hit O Velez Sarsfieldon the night of last Wednesday (7), and guaranteed presence at Copa Libertadores grand finale. After thrashing by the scoreboard 4×0 in the first leg, in Argentina, the Mais Querido won by 2×1, turning around, performing at Maracanã. In the decision, the team of coach Dorival Júnior will face Athletico-PR.

Despite the new victory against the Argentines, the Flamengo team did not escape criticism from the press. On Twitter, the journalist Mauro Cezar Pereira “detonated” the right-back Rodinei and pointed defects in the position holder’s defensive phase. In recent days, the defender has become requested in the Brazilian National Team and compared to Rafinhawho worked in the sector under the command of the Portuguese Jorge Jesus.

“Praise for Rodinei’s offensive actions masks his defensive flaws. Moves are developed by the right sector of the rear and he walks back. Obviously he gets excited and goes. Return? Comparison with Rafinha today, taking it out of the context of 2019, is disrespect to our intelligence“, wrote MCP.

“I insist: Rodinei has predicates, of course, but offensive. However, your sector will always be a vulnerable point, due to its defensive fragility, its. And the Brazilian team of Tite uses in its sides players that know how to form in the defensive line. It’s not the case“, added the journalist.

In his analysis, Mauro Cezar questioned how Rodinei’s performance would be if he replaced Rafinha at this point in the season. “Rafinha has even played as a defender. What would happen if he and Rodinei switched clubs today? What would Rafinha produce as a right-back at Flamengo and Rodinei at São Paulo, whether as a right-back or in the line of three defenders?“, he added.