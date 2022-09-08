Dividends: Auren joins, but Alupar and AES Brasil leave IDIV’s portfolio; Petrobras joins the index



A new theoretical portfolio of the B3 Dividend Index (IDIV), which brings together stocks with an emphasis on the payment of dividends, went into effect this week, valid until the end of this year. A total of 52 stocks are now part of the index, against 47 of the composition that has been in force until now.

Among the papers that came in, those of the energy company Auren (AURE3), formerly Cesp, controlled by the Votorantim group and the Canadian CPPIB, stand out. Although it establishes mandatory minimum dividends of 25% of adjusted net income in its policy, like most other companies, it is seen by some analysts as a good long-term payer.

The preferred shares of Petrobras (PETR4) and Gerdau (GGBR4) also secured a place in the index, which have also been pointed out by analysts as options for passive income, at least in the short and medium term.

Other assets that became part of the IDIV are: Bradespar (BRAP3), MRV (MRVE3), CSN Mineração (CMIN3), Gerdau Metalúrgica (GOAU4), JBS (JBSS3) and the common shares of Usiminas (USIM3), in addition to the preferred shares ( USIM5).

While Auren climbs positions in the dividend index, two electric companies were excluded in this IDIV review: Alupar (ALUP11) and AES Brasil (AESB3). As reported by B3 to the InfoMoney, they left due to an item in the index methodology (number 5.2), which establishes that stocks must be classified among the “top 44%” with the highest dividend yield (rate of return with dividends) not to be excluded.

Besides them, Qualicorp (QUAL3), Trisul (TRIS3) and Metal Leve (LEVE3) also came out.

Auren: promise for the long term

According to B3, Auren already met several criteria to integrate the IDIV in the past, but was selected in the index after achieving what was missing: item 4.4 of the methodology, which points out that shares need to be within the 33% of assets with the highest dividend yields distributed in the last three years. For this, B3 recorded the history of distributions of earnings when the company was still Cesp.

According to Luan Alves, head of equity at VG Research, Auren has the capacity to pay good dividends in the long term, although in the current scenario, despite having “a lot of cash”, the company is investing in expanding its generation capacity.

In the short term, dividends should still be slim, with a dividend yield around 1.5% for the next 12 months, estimates Alves. This is if the company distributes the statutory minimum of 25% of net income (payout). If it distributes 100%, investors could expect a dividend return of 6%.

Conditions improve from 2023, when VG Research’s projection is that Auren will pay 50% of the result in earnings, or a dividend yield average of 4%. In 2024, it is estimated that the situation will improve, with the company presenting payout of 100% and dividend yield of 8%, reaching 10% in 2025.

Among Auren’s advantages, Alves mentions that the company has a diversified energy matrix with exposure to water, wind and solar sources. In addition, the company has the possibility of expanding activities to other areas in the future, such as energy transmission, a segment recognized for having good dividend payers.

Fabrício Gonçalvez, CEO of Box Asset Management, highlights the Jaíba V and Sol do Piauí solar power generation projects, which should come into operation by 2024, which would allow the company to raise the payout to 50% in 2023 and 100% in 2024.

“After these projects start operating, Auren will reach an installed capacity of 3,802 MW by 2024”, highlights Gonçalvez. He reinforces that the company has strong potential to pay strong dividends, given that its energy sale price in the long term is above peers and can reach 150 MW/hour for both conventional and renewable energy.

“For the medium term, we will have dividends above 8%”, points out Gonçalvez.

Petrobras: the world’s largest dividend payer

After distributing US$ 9.7 billion in dividends, Petrobras won the title of largest dividend payer in the world in the second quarter of this year. The oil company was the only Brazilian company to be among the top ten on the list.

In the view of Ilan Arbetman, an analyst at Ativa Investimentos, Petrobras still has “fat” in its cash and should distribute at least another R$80 billion in dividends in the second half of the year. “In the year, earnings would total R$ 217.3 billion, a dividend yield [taxa de retorno com dividendos] of 49%”, he points out. As for 2023, distributions will depend on who takes over the federal government and on possible changes in the company’s management, in addition to the risk of a global economic slowdown and reduced demand for oil, says the analyst.

Vicente Guimarães and Luan Alves, from VG Research, believe that Petrobras can still distribute another R$ 40 billion in dividends in the second half, which would represent a dividend yield of 10%. The house’s recommendation is to buy for PETR4, with a target price of BRL 34.30. O dividend yield expected in the next 12 months is 18%.

Gerdau: for the short and medium term

After earning R$ 4.3 billion in the second quarter of 2022, Gerdau’s shares entered the preferences of the steel industry. That has spilled over into analyzes of dividend prospects, although few analysts see the company as a long-term option.

Currently, 35% of the company’s revenues come from its North American operation. “While there are concerns about a recession in the United States, this exposure will be an asset given the uncertainties in Asia,” says Josias de Matos, an analyst at Toro Investimentos. The analyst designs a dividend yield of 9% for Gerdau in 2022, with a target price of BRL 33.60.

Niels Tahara, head of fundamental analysis at Benndorf Research, believes that Gerdau has the capacity to deliver a 15% return in the next 12 months. According to him, good dividends are guaranteed at least until 2024, when there should be a reversal due to the end of the commodity boom cycle.

AES Brasil has a history of payout greater than 100%. In the last ten years, it was like this in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017. In 2015, the payout was 99%, according to data from the company's Investor Relations website. Starting in 2020, however, payments started to drop below 100%. In 2021, the company distributed only 18% of profit in dividends, given the impacts of the biggest water crisis in 91 years. Since then, the company has reduced the payment of dividends due to investments to diversify its energy sources, highlights Alves, from VG Research. The company, which currently has a 70% hydro and 30% renewable (solar and wind) portfolio, has a strategic plan to reach 2024 with 50% hydro and 50% renewable generation. For this reason, Alves points out that good dividends are not expected in the short term. Even so, AES Brasil is still considered a good alternative for the long term. VG Research designs a dividend yield from 6% to 7% in 2024, if the company has a payout of 60%. If it reaches 100%, the dividend return could reach 12%. In the case of Alupar Electric (ALUP11), which operates in the transmission segment, the analysts consulted by the InfoMoney claim that the company can still be considered an alternative, but for the long term. Sergio Biz, an analyst focused on dividends and partner at GuiaInvest, points out that the fact that Alupar is not part of the IDIV should not worry investors, because the index methodology focuses on past dividends, while those who invest seeking passive income should look to the future. . "That depends on the results that Alupar will deliver up front", he highlights. For Biz, Alupar has the potential to deliver attractive returns in the coming years, after the end of the investment phase. According to the analyst, the company should start deliveries in the coming quarters. "I believe that from 2023 onwards, with some projects starting to operate, Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) should increase and the company will be able to distribute higher dividends to shareholders," says Biz. The analyst designs a dividend yield of 5% for Alupar in 2022. As of 2023, the expectation is for a return close to 7%. For Ricardo Mello and Raphaela Oliveira, investment specialists at Simples MFO, Alupar is currently more focused on its growth than on distributing dividends, but that does not exclude it from being a good payer in the future. However, they believe that for investors who have a strategy focused only on dividends, there are better options, such as Taesa (TAEE11) and Engie (EGIE3), which "stand out in the appreciation and mainly in the distribution of dividends, generating a relevant passive income for investors".

Check out the complete composition of the new theoretical portfolio of the B3 Dividends Index (IDIV): Company ticker Participation in IDIV (%) ABC BRAZIL ABCB4 0.3323 AUREN AURE3 1.1195 B3 B3SA3 4.3802 BANRISUL BRSR6 0.5840 BB SECURITY BBSE3 4.7279 BRADESCO BBDC3 3.1621 BRADESCO BBDC4 3.0641 BRADESPAR BRAP3 0.1608 BRADESPAR BRAP4 1.3453 BRAZIL BAAS3 4.0863 BRASILAGRO AGRO3 0.3619 CEMIG CMIG3 1.6257 CEMIG CMIG4 4.3192 COPASA CSMG3 0.6566 COPEL CPLE3 0.5267 COPEL CPLE6 2.7259 CPFL ENERGIA CPFE3 1.6608 CSN MINERACAO CMIN3 0.9778 CYRELA REALT CYRE3 1.1072 DIRECTIONAL DIRR3 0.2921 ELECTROBRAS ELET3 3.1577 ELECTROBRAS ELET6 3.3164 ENAUT ENAT3 0.3230 BR ENERGIES ENBR3 1.3922 ENGIE BRAZIL EGIE3 2.5614 FERBASA FESA4 0.5717 GERDAU GGBR4 3.5381 GERDAU MET GOAU4 1.7307 GRENDENE GRND3 0.5033 IOCHP-MAXION MYPK3 0.4371 ITAUSA ITSA4 3.3405 JBS JBSS3 4.0841 JHSF JHSF3 0.5221 MINERVA BEEF3 0.9673 MRV MRVE3 0.8820 PETROBRAS PETR3 4.9319 PETROBRAS PETR4 5.0033 SAFE HARBOR PSSA3 0.9727 RANDON RAPT4 0.4303 ROMI ROMI3 0.1282 SANTANDER SANB11 2.5983 NATIONAL SID CSNA3 1.9572 SYN PROP TEC SYNE3 0.0663 TAESA TAEE11 2.2769 TEGMA TGMA3 0.1505 TELEFÔNICA BRAZIL VIVT3 4.4122 ISA CTEEP TRPL4 2.3160 UNIPAR UNIP6 1.2395 USIMINAS USIM3 0.3500 USIMINAS USIM5 1.0534 VALLEY VALE3 7.4172 WIZ WIZS3 0.1494

Source: B3

