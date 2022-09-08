Do you feel excluded? See the most despised zodiac signs of all

If you think that the horoscope only brings happy and positive information, know that it is not so. As an example of this, today we are going to present which are the most despised signs of the Zodiac.

See too: Meet the signs that fall in love the most and get back together with their ex

It is worth noting that all information was taken from experts and sources who have already commented on the topic and given their opinion. However, it is not possible to judge someone based on their sun sign alone, it is necessary to analyze the entire birth chart. Still, see which are the most despised possible signs.

These are the signs most despised by others

1 – twins

The Gemini zodiac sign combines two extreme and perhaps opposing personalities. This means that your main personality is somewhat turbulent. It’s so unpredictable that people don’t know what to expect from them.

Geminis have constant mood swings, which is why people don’t easily understand the natives of this sign that occupies the first place in the ranking of the most despised signs.

2 – Virgo

Next appears the sign Virgo, as he is often a perfectionist and can be regarded as a pain in the ass. Critical and judgmental, these are the qualities that other people attribute to those ruled by Virgo. For this reason they can also be considered as one of the most despised signs.

3 – Most Despised Signs: Leo

It shouldn’t be that way, but Leos are also among the signs most despised. They are people so sure of themselves that they end up attracting the attention of others, envy and even their contempt.

4 – Aries

The reason Aries makes this list is linked to their explosive temper. Arians usually give a good one to get into a fight and a herd to not get out of it. Yeah, they love a mess and that bothers most other people a lot (if not all).

5 – Scorpio

Finally, Scorpios also end up being despised by others. This is due to the strong sense of judgment and some somewhat dubious attitudes that these people take in life.