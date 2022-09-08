Doctors for Queen Elizabeth II are ‘concerned’ for the monarch’s health

posted on 08/09/2022 09:31 / updated on 08/09/2022 11:29



Doctors for Queen Elizabeth II, 96, are “concerned” about her health and have recommended that she be placed under medical supervision at their Scottish castle in Balmoral, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.

“Following a further assessment this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended that she remain under medical surveillance,” the statement reads.

“The Queen remains comfortable and will remain at Balmoral”, where she usually spends the end of the summer, the palace added in the brief note.

His family was informed of the situation, specified the British agency PA, while Prime Minister Liz Truss expressed the country’s concern at the news.

Crown heir Prince Charles, 73, and his son William, 40, traveled to Balmoral, which is 800 km north of London. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan too

The monarch’s health has been of growing concern since October last year, when it was revealed that she spent a night in hospital to undergo medical “examinations” that were never detailed.

“Deeply Concerned” Country

In June, the UK celebrated the Platinum Jubilee, the 70th anniversary of the accession to the throne of Elizabeth II, who increasingly delegates official functions to Prince Charles.

On Tuesday, the monarch received in Balmoral the outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the new commander of the Conservative Party, Liz Truss, who was given the mission to form the government as the new leader of the parliamentary majority.

A photo of the meeting released by Buckingham Palace, which shows the queen shaking hands with Truss, provoked unease because, according to analysts, the queen’s hand looked very purple.

For the first time in her long reign, Elizabeth II decided to remain at Balmoral and not return to London, where the transition of power in government usually takes place, due to her health problems.

“The entire country is deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace,” Truss tweeted. “My thoughts – and those of everyone in the UK – are with Her Majesty the Queen and her family,” he added.

On Wednesday morning (7), the Royal House announced that the monarch had postponed a virtual ceremony after doctors recommended rest.

Elizabeth II practically did not attend the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, during which time she appeared only twice, briefly, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to greet the tens of thousands of people gathered there.

But a few weeks later she took part in several public events in Scotland, appearing smiling and carrying a cane at an Armed Forces parade in Edinburgh at the end of June.

