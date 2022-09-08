Doctors worried about Queen Elizabeth’s health, family reunites in Scotland

LONDON, Sep 8 (Reuters) – Family members rushed to stand by Queen Elizabeth after doctors said they were worried about the 96-year-old British monarch’s health on Thursday, saying she should remain under medical supervision.

The queen, the UK’s longest-reigning sovereign and the world’s oldest monarch, has been suffering from what Buckingham Palace has been calling “episodic mobility issues” since late last year.

“Following further assessment this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended that she remain under medical supervision,” the palace said in a statement.

“The queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral,” the palace said.

His eldest son and heir, Prince Charles, and wife Camilla traveled to the Scottish home where the queen is staying, Balmoral Castle, along with Charles’ eldest son Prince William, officials said. Other family members were also gathered there.

Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will also travel to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to stay with the queen Elizabeth.

On Wednesday, the Queen was forced to cancel a planned virtual meeting with ministers after being advised to rest by her doctors.

The day before, she had been photographed naming Liz Truss as the country’s new prime minister at her Scottish home, Balmoral Castle.

Truss said the entire country is deeply concerned by the news.

“My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across the UK – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time,” she declared.

Last October, Elizabeth spent a night in the hospital and has been forced to scale back her public engagements ever since.

Elizabeth has been queen of the United Kingdom and more than a dozen other countries since 1952, and earlier this year celebrated her 70th anniversary on the throne.

