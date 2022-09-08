Does the practice of putting the CPF on the invoices REALLY help to increase the score?

Nowadays, the credit score is one of the most used criteria for granting loans, financing and other financial operations. That’s why a lot of people ask themselves: Does the practice of putting the CPF on the invoices really help to increase this score? Or is it a waste of time in 2022? We explain below; check out.

If you want to find reliable information on financial topics – such as your credit score – an essential tip is to consult sites of proven reputation and companies specializing in the area. In addition, it is worth distrusting what is disclosed on social networks or YouTube channels.

What does credit score mean?

Before we talk about the possibility of increasing the credit score with the inclusion of the CPF in invoices, it is important to remember what this expression means. The credit score, for those who don’t know, is a scoring system that serves to classify consumers according to the payment of bills and debts. In this score, Brazilians guarantee scores from 0 to 1000. In other words, the higher the score, the better the credit opportunities offered by financial institutions.

Is it possible to increase the credit score by putting CPF on invoices?

The CPF, it is worth remembering, also serves to characterize the consumption style of Brazilians. Problematic actions – such as non-payment of bills, constant use of overdraft, or exceeding the credit card limit – are recorded in the document. In other words, credit protection agencies, such as the SPC and Serasa, can access this data.

These companies, in fact, are responsible for determining the credit score. Therefore, for those who have good financial habits, the practice of putting the CPF on the note can really increase the score. Anyway, the score depends on the habits of each Brazilian.

In other words, to guarantee a good score and expand the SPC or Serasa credit score, it is not enough just to put the CPF on the invoices, but it is also necessary to be up to date with other financial obligations.

In addition to putting the CPF on the notes, how to increase the credit score?

The best tip for anyone who wants to ensure a good credit score is to always pay bills on time. Also, it’s worth paying off your credit card bill before it’s due. Finally, a golden tip is to maintain a healthy relationship with your bank. Financial control is the keyword.