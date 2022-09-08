Does the recent drop serve as a warning to stay away from stocks? – Money Times

Along with the turn of prices in the iron orethe action of OK (VALE3) faced difficult trading sessions on the stock exchange in recent months.

Since the beginning of the second semester, the papers of mining company retreated 12.53%, leading to a reversal of the accumulated trajectory for the year, with the company falling 10.79% in 2022 on the Stock Exchange.

With the downturn of the commodity affecting the shares of mining and steel companies, institutions began to review Vale’s investment thesis.

O Safra Bank recently revised its estimates for the company, employing a new price target of BRL 91 for 2023 (compared to BRL 98).

In a report published this week, the bank says that the weak performance of the shares is mainly due to the uncertainties with the resumption of the economy in the China. Despite the nebulous scenario, analysts in the house continue to recommend the purchase of the share, as they see a valuation attractive and a good potential for distribution of dividends.

By Safra’s calculations, Vale is currently trading at 3.3 times EV/Ebitda (company value over Ebitda) for 2023, a 24% discount from the five-year average. Regarding the multiple of the pairs, Vale also seems discounted (BHP and Rio Tinto trade respectively at 4.8 times and 3.9 times EV/Ebitda estimated for 2023).

Changes in projections

Safra started to project iron ore at US$95/ton in the second half of 2022 and US$91/ton in 2023, above previous estimates.

As a result, Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) expected for Vale rose 3% for 2022 and contracted 1% for 2023.

“Our numbers are about 16% below the consensus”, he highlights.

Safra expects Vale’s iron ore production to reach 305 million tonnes in 2022, compared with a forecast of 350 million tonnes. The review comes after weak first-half numbers and operational issues that are yet to be felt for the remainder of the year.

For 2023, analysts project volumes 7% higher, at 325 million tonnes, down from the 385 million tonnes previously expected.

“On the division of base metalsafter some challenging quarters, we still believe that Vale is well positioned in terms of portfolio and mineral resources to capture value from transport electrification.

To reinforce the purchase recommendation, Safra draws attention to the participation of high-quality ore in Vale’s business, in addition to the company’s research and development initiatives.

These two factors have the potential to be a competitive advantage for the mining company, as steelmakers seek to reduce emissions in their production process, he argues.

Follow Money Times on Facebook!

Like our Facebook page and connect with Money Times journalists and readers. Our team brings you the most important discussions of the day and you participate in the conversations about the news and analysis of everything that happens in Brazil and in the world. Follow the Money Times Facebook page now!

Disclaimer

O Money Times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute an investment recommendation.