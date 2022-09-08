Does walking barefoot or getting a cold cause the flu or cold?

Contrary to what grandmothers say, walking barefoot in the cold does not cause a cold.

The disease is caused by a virus, transmitted from person to person through contaminated droplets that are eliminated by sneezing, coughing or even talking. In other words, without a virus, there is no cold.

It works like this: when microorganisms reach our mucous membranes, the nose starts to run, we cough, we have difficulty breathing, etc. But this only happens if these viruses (and bacteria too) are present.

Otherwise, the only thing our body will feel when exposed to a cold wind or ice cream, for example, will be the cold.

Cold transmission occurs in three main ways:

From person to person: it happens when we approach a person with a cold and come into contact with droplets of saliva contaminated with the virus, which are expelled through speech, coughing, sneezing, etc.;

Through objects (knob, faucet, telephone, etc.): it takes place in two stages. In the first, a person with a cold deposits saliva with virus on an object, either by sneezing, coughing or touching it with contaminated hands. In the second, a healthy person touches this object and then takes the hands to the eyes, nose or mouth, being then infected by the virus;

Airborne: Cold viruses hang in the air when a person sneezes, and can then be inhaled by someone else. This happens mainly indoors, when there is no air circulation.

Many studies have tried to link low temperatures and colds, but none have been able to prove any link.

Researchers at the University of Virginia, USA, for example, inoculated two groups of volunteers with the same cold-causing virus.

One of the groups stayed for more than an hour inside a kind of refrigerator and then outside, only in his underwear. The others remained well dressed and warm. The result? Everyone got sick.

Although there is no data that says that the cold is the cause of the flu, it is correct to say that in winter the number of people with the flu is higher.

When the temperature is low, it is common to spend more time indoors and warm. The agglomeration of people in a heated environment is one of the favorite places for viruses, which pass from one individual to another.

But can the cold be bad?

Give the credit to grandma: “getting cold” can be bad, yes.

Although the presence of the virus is mandatory for the installation of a cold, the cold (or the cold) can cause reactions that contribute to the respiratory system being vulnerable to the “attacks” of viruses that cause colds and flu, and especially , start an attack of allergic rhinitis.

In addition, the cold can pose a threat to the body’s internal temperature, which must be between 36.6 and 37.1 ºC for all organs to function normally.

Therefore, when we are cold, blood vessels constrict, in order to direct blood from the skin and extremities to the interior of the body, keeping the internal organs warm.

As a result, there is a loss of blood circulation and consequently of antibodies, leaving us more vulnerable to respiratory tract infections, especially colds, flu and pharyngitis.

Temperature change attacks rhinitis

Experts say that walking barefoot or taking a cold is much more linked to the processes of allergic rhinitis. These can get worse with temperature changes.

Unlike the flu and the cold, the disease is not linked to a virus, but to an inflammation of the nasal mucosa that occurs when coming into contact with an allergy-causing agent, especially mites.

The sudden change in temperature, especially from hot to cold, can trigger an allergic process in the respiratory system in sensitive people. When we step on a cold floor, for example, our body can interpret that this variation has happened and then trigger sneezing attacks, runny nose and nasal obstruction.

As with a cold, during an attack of allergic rhinitis there is a contraction of blood vessels in the respiratory tract.

Sources consulted: Paulo Camiz, geriatrician and general practitioner, professor at the University of São Paulo (FMUSP), and Mauro Gomes, pulmonologist, professor at the Faculty of Medical Sciences at Santa Casa de São Paulo and head of the Pulmonology team at Hospital Samaritano de Sao Paulo.