Due to sanctions, Russia extends subsidies for the lease of more SuperJet 100 jets





Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a resolution extending the interest subsidy on loans that leasing financial institutions contract to acquire Russian aircraft before transferring them to airlines, the Russian government said in a statement.

As Aviacionline reports, the subsidy program currently applies not only to loans taken out between 2008 and 2021, but also to those granted in 2022. The government plans to allocate about 10 billion rubles ($166 million) from the federal budget to the subsidy program.

“It is important that this not only reduces costs for leasing companies, but also partially offsets the growing financial burden on airlines. Consequently, the additional costs must not be passed on to passengers.”Mishustin said in the statement. “This measure was effective and helped the industry to increase the demand for aircraft. As we see, this mechanism is still useful in the context of external sanctions.”he added.

The program now specifically subsidizes the purchase of 59 Sukhoi SSJ100 aircraft, including seven aircraft built this year.

A fully local version of the SSJ-100, equipped with the Russian-origin PD-8 engine, will be launched in late 2023, the SSJ New. Currently, the Superjet uses engines of French-Russian origin, the SaM146, which was developed and built by PowerJet, which is made up of Snecma and NPO Saturn.



