Eating out can be cheaper than eating at home.

Data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) point to a reversal in the eat out and eat at home. With product inflation soaring, accumulated at 11.8% from January to July, it may be more affordable to eat in restaurants, whose price rise is 4.6% – a difference of 7.2 percentage points.

For comparative purposes, since the beginning of the pandemic, in 2020, the accumulated inflation for food at home reaches the mark of 43%, while the percentages for eating out are in the range of 17.4%.

price discrepancy

According to the executive president of the Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants (Abrasel), Paulo Solmucci, the discrepancy occurs because the establishments are not able to pass on the increases in costs. “With the contracted income, it is difficult to pass on prices. People are tight-lipped. We have been rising by less than half of household inflation,” he explained.

The survey shows that 46% of establishments have raised their meal prices below the July inflation rates, while another 25% were unable to readjust. In the other cases, 27% managed to keep up with inflation, while 3% raised prices beyond the index.

food increase

Restaurant owners feel this constant fluctuation in food prices in their pockets. At Colher de Pau, located in the north of São Paulo, the price of a kilo of food was R$59.90 before the pandemic, and today it is R$62.90. The rise represents an increase of 5%, while the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) rose 17.4% in the same period.

In view of this, the establishment’s manager, Leonardo André Teodoro Silva, declared that it was impossible to follow the variations in the prices of the products. “In wholesale, the price of pineapple today is R$4.99, but tomorrow it is R$6.99. It always increases. People, if it goes up like that, it’s going to break,” he said.

For the president of Abrasel, restaurants have sought to reverse this trend in recent months. Since May, the transfer of establishments has exceeded the IPCA, but this still does not seem to be enough to help in the recovery of what was lost since the beginning of the year by inflation.