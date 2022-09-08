‘Electoral all or nothing’ and ‘show of force’: how the international press saw the 7th of September

Abhishek Pratap 25 seconds ago News Comments Off on ‘Electoral all or nothing’ and ‘show of force’: how the international press saw the 7th of September 0 Views

montage with international press headlines about September 7

The celebrations of the bicentennial of Brazil’s independence this year were closely followed by the international press. In reports on Bolsonarista demonstrations in Brasília and Rio de Janeiro, many foreign media highlight fears of political violence linked to the rallies that President Jair Bolsonaro promoted with his supporters around the official events of Sete de Setembro.

For news outlets such as Associated Press (USA), CNN (USA), Público (Portugal) Diário de Notícias (Portugal), Le Monde (France), Al Jazeera (Qatar), Independent (United Kingdom) and El País (Spain), Bolsonaro appropriated a traditionally non-partisan national date to promote his reelection campaign.

The American news agency Associated Press (AP) claimed that Bolsonaro turned a national date into an election rally, but “did not use his presence to undermine the elections as his opponents feared”. And despite “fears of political violence, they have not materialised”.

“Speaking at the rally after the parade in Brasília, Bolsonaro made no reference to the Brazilian struggle for independence, but focused on his accomplishments as his supporters made it clear that they were there to support the candidate.”

Tags

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

TSE rejects Bolsonaro investigation for September 7 funding

smoke squadron (photo: Ruy BARON / AFP) The Minister of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved