‘Electoral all or nothing’ and ‘show of force’: how the international press saw the 7th of September

The celebrations of the bicentennial of Brazil’s independence this year were closely followed by the international press. In reports on Bolsonarista demonstrations in Brasília and Rio de Janeiro, many foreign media highlight fears of political violence linked to the rallies that President Jair Bolsonaro promoted with his supporters around the official events of Sete de Setembro.

For news outlets such as Associated Press (USA), CNN (USA), Público (Portugal) Diário de Notícias (Portugal), Le Monde (France), Al Jazeera (Qatar), Independent (United Kingdom) and El País (Spain), Bolsonaro appropriated a traditionally non-partisan national date to promote his reelection campaign.

The American news agency Associated Press (AP) claimed that Bolsonaro turned a national date into an election rally, but “did not use his presence to undermine the elections as his opponents feared”. And despite “fears of political violence, they have not materialised”.

“Speaking at the rally after the parade in Brasília, Bolsonaro made no reference to the Brazilian struggle for independence, but focused on his accomplishments as his supporters made it clear that they were there to support the candidate.”

The AP text, signed by journalists Carla Bridi and Mauricio Savarese, cites statements by Bolsonaro supporters, the president’s criticism of former president Lula and the participation of the military in the event and the presence alongside the president of one of the businessmen investigated by the police. Federal under suspicion of participation in undemocratic acts.

US broadcaster CNN, which cites “electoral paranoia and fears of popular revolt”, says Bolsonaro has changed the traditional celebration of September 7th this year to political ends.

“While Independence Day is supposed to be a non-partisan national holiday, the president has often referred to it as a key moment in his re-election campaign, telling his supporters to prepare to ‘lay down their lives’ on that day — a rhetorical escalation even for the spontaneous populist leader”, says text signed by Marcia Reverdosa, Rodrigo Pedroso and Camilo Rocha.

Credit, Reproduction / TV Brazil photo caption, Bolsonaro, Luciano Hang and President of Portugal in the center of the front row of the 7th of September tribune of honor

For the Portuguese newspaper Diário de Notícias, “Bolsonaro uses the Bicentennial as an all-or-nothing election”. According to the publication, “Brazil’s 200 Years of Independence were celebrated in a tense climate of campaigning for the presidential elections.”

“Jair Bolsonaro, the head of state seeking re-election, asked for votes, cited his slogan, enumerated the government’s achievements and even evoked the 1964 military coup, which resulted in 21 years of dictatorship, of which he is an adherent,” reports the text. signed by João Almeida Moreira, from São Paulo.

Also according to Diário de Notícias, the Portuguese president, who was present at the Sete de Setembro event in Brasília alongside Bolsonaro, said that “it would be incomprehensible for Portugal not to be represented at the highest level” in the celebrations of Brazil’s 200th anniversary and rejected the possibility of being associated with the Brazilian electoral campaign, maintaining that “they are two completely separate things”.

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, from the Socialist Party, denied journalists any discomfort during the event in Brasilia and said, according to the Portuguese newspaper, that “from where he was he could not hear” the cries in favor of Bolsonaro or against former President Lula.

Sousa met with Bolsonaro at night in Brasília and denied having discussed politics in the brief meeting. “No, there was no talk. There was a President of the Republic with another President of the Republic and, therefore, they were not going to talk about internal problems, either of one State or the other.”

The Portuguese newspaper Público said that “Bolsonaro uses the official speech of the bicentennial to ask for votes and defend his virility”. The publication questioned the president of Portugal about a flag that Bolsonaro held out in front of him with the words “Brasil sem Aborto” and “Brasil sem Drogas” on the Brazilian national flag.

“From where I was, I couldn’t see what was on the flag, which wasn’t on the rostrum and that someone had placed it somewhere in the middle of the parade and it wasn’t at the end. (…) At the time, I didn’t know what was going on beyond the gesture of the President [do Brasil]which I didn’t understand what it meant, and hence my air between the stupefied and the amused”, commented Sousa.

Also according to Público, the Portuguese president said that “Portugal has diplomatic relations with democracies and dictatorships”, referring to visits by heads of state to Portugal and visits he made “regardless of whether the regimes are similar or not”.

“What matters is that there are a million Portuguese living in Brazil and there are 250,000 Brazilians living in Portugal, and these will continue to live whatever the President, whatever the Government, and my role is to represent the nation. Portuguese”, said Sousa after meeting with Bolsonaro in Brasília.

For the Spanish newspaper El País, Bolsonaro “turned the bicentennial of Brazil’s independence into an electoral act”.

The British newspaper The Guardian reports that the event was a show of political force in a Copacabana taken over by supporters in green and yellow in a Carnival mood. The report by Tom Phillips and Caio Barretto Briso points out that the event was full of posters and protesters with anti-democratic agendas, but the fear of revolt, violence or a military coup did not materialize.

In an interview with the British vehicle, Brazilianist Brian Winter, editor-in-chief of Americas Quarterly magazine, states that Sete de Setembro was effective in mobilizing Bolsonaro’s support base, guaranteed the images he was looking for, “but I’m not sure that it helped him win any votes”.

Al Jazeera, the Qatari news network, highlights criticism that the “far-right leader was using Independence Day to boost his re-election campaign”.

According to the Qatari vehicle, “the far-right nationalist has been encouraging Brazilian patriotism for years, and has hijacked the national colors green and yellow.”

Credit, Brazil Agency photo caption, Bolsonaro and the first lady participated in the parade commemorating the 7th of September

“President Jair Bolsonaro literally moved heaven and earth today, he is trying to show his popularity and his strength in the streets,” reports reporter Monica Yanakiew of Al Jazeera in Rio de Janeiro. According to her, Bolsonaro turned a national celebration into a partisan event because he trails Lula in polls by more than 10 percentage points.

The Qatari vehicle also claims that the president’s attacks on the electoral system, without evidence, “have led his most radical supporters to call for a military coup, raising fears that the South American nation could have a violent election.”

The British newspaper Financial Times says that Bolsonaro reiterated his statements that he will not accept the election result if he is defeated at the polls in an event for supporters marked by a show of military force.

“Paratroopers landed on Copacabana beach and Air Force jets flew off the coast in a spectacle to mark the bicentennial of Brazil’s independence, but critics say the event was hijacked by the populist president to coincide with a campaign event at the same location,” he says. text signed by Bryan Harris, in Rio de Janeiro, and Michael Pooler, in São Paulo.

For the British vehicle, Bolsonaro imitates former US President Donald Trump by casting doubt, without evidence, on the integrity of the Brazilian electoral system. “In recent months, the military has also raised questions about the electoral system that echo some criticisms of the president, indicating that part of the high command (of the Armed Forces) is sympathetic to this narrative.”

British news agency Reuters reports that Bolsonaro has mixed Independence Day military parades with election campaign rallies in Brasília and Rio de Janeiro and cites criticism from opponents and experts that the president hijacked the national celebration to boost his candidacy.

For Reuters, in a text signed from Rio de Janeiro by four journalists, Bolsonaro toned down his attacks against the judiciary after spending more than a year attacking the courts responsible for Brazilian elections, under “no evidence” allegations of vulnerability to fraud.

Still, the Reuters text emphasizes that authorities maintained a firm security cordon in Brasilia “to prevent Bolsonaro supporters from advancing against the Federal Supreme Court, as his supporters did last year in a demonstration somewhat compared to the invasion of the American Congress. on January 6, 2021”.

Credit, Reuters photo caption, In a speech in Brasília on the occasion of the commemorations of the bicentennial of the Independence of Brazil, Bolsonaro gave an electoral speech, repeated threats and asked for votes.

The French newspaper Le Monde states that “Bolsonaro uses the bicentennial party to mobilize supporters”.

Text signed by Anne Vigna, in Rio de Janeiro, said that this Thursday (09/09) Brazil will finally breathe again after the bicentennial of Brazilian independence “was transformed into an electoral rally by Jair Bolsonaro” without any surprises.

The British newspaper Independent, which published the material from the AP agency, states in the headline: “Brazil tense in bicentennial that Bolsonaro took for himself”.

The German news network Deutsche Welle (DW) reports that the celebration of the bicentennial of independence was overshadowed by the election race.

“When speaking in the capital, he used his usual rhetorical strategy of referring to leftist opposition politicians as evil.”

The excerpt from the speech quoted by DW is as follows: “We know that we face a struggle between good and evil. The evil that lasted for 14 years in our country, that almost broke our homeland and that now wants to return to the scene of crime. They won’t come back. The people are on our side, the people are on the side of good, the people know what they want”.