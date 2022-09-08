Eliana’s alleged trip to Globo generates ‘climate’ with Celso Portiolli backstage at SBT, says columnist: “It’s very weird there”

Eliana caused a buzz on Brazilian television after rumors that he would go to Globe. Both parties have already stated that the migration will not take place for the time being. The presenter made it clear that she remains firm and strong in the SBT and the carioca company has already replied that it does not negotiate with personalities who are still under contractual force.

This Wednesday (7), on the program “best of the afternoon”, the columnist Karina Meier stressed that the climate between Eliana and Celso Portiolli wouldn’t be the best. That’s because the supposed departure of the blonde would shake the entire Sunday programming of the Silvio Santos. The situation would get even worse, after rumors claimed that the presenter could take over the global program that is now presented by Ivete Sangalo.

This way, Eliana and Celso Portiolli would contest the audience on Sundays. “The weather is pretty weird there at SBT”, said Kaka. “There inside the SBT it’s a very strange weather”, continued the columnist. “Even Eliana celebrating 13 years of the program and wrote a dedication to the entire team… But there is that haunting, we know”, commented on the supposed departure of the presenter.

“Eliana goes to Globe, Eliana don’t go to Globo, how is it?”, he reiterated. “Imagine how Eliana’s production is”, reinforces Karina Meyer. “We are saying no to Eliana and portiolliimagine the team that is insecure, that does not know if they will lose their job or not…”, finished. While no new information emerges, the blonde remains in charge of the “Programa da Eliana”.