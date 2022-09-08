Emanoel Araujo, black and gay, sucked up to the elite at the Pinacoteca – 07/09/2022 – Illustrated

When Emanoel Araújo was announced to be the head of the Pinacoteca do Estado de São Paulo, the artist and curator, who died this Wednesday, faced resistance from the São Paulo elite. “But did it have to be a Bahian?”, artists commented at the ceremony and inauguration. “And black and homosexual,” he amended himself.

“There will always be obstacles in the way. Success bothers”, he told this newspaper in a profile published in 2013. Challenged by disbelief, he managed a management —between 1992 and 2002— until today considered innovative.

With the architect Paulo Mendes da Rocha, he tore down the museum building, integrated its patio into the Luz garden, contradicted a city hall order and removed a staircase from the façade, uprooted eucalyptus trees in the dead of night — and so on. It attracted a record audience at the time, 150,000 visitors in 38 days, with the exhibition of sculptures by Auguste Rodin, in 1995.

In addition to this house, one of the crowns of his career as a promoter of black art in Brazil came with the direction of the Afro Brasil Museum, in Ibirapuera Park, created in 2004, during the prefecture of Marta Suplicy, of the PT.

It was Marta who created the museum, but, says Araújo, “it’s no use creating and forgetting”. For this reason, the director dedicated greater gratitude to José Serra, from the PSDB, PT’s successor in the city of São Paulo. In 2005, Araújo became the head of São Paulo’s Municipal Secretary of Culture — but it was only “one hundred painful days”, as he wrote in an emphatic open letter, which would lead the then mayor to call his temperament volcanic and explosive.

At that moment, Serra replied, privately, that he had put a “goldsmith” —Araújo’s father’s profession—in a “quarry”.

After imbroglios provoked by the municipal secretary of Culture, Carlos Augusto Calil, in 2006, in 2009 Serra, then governor, delegated the museum to the care of a social organization, submitting its management to the state of São Paulo and quintupling its budget.

Even though he was gay, his views at the time may sound controversial today — such as opposing same-sex couples adopting children. “If you wanted to be a father, why didn’t you become straight, didn’t you take your wife and make your child? What is this, people? I’m homosexual, will I want to have a little girl? That’s really a bit of a scoundrel. get married and go to the altar or to the judge. You can marry and unmarry the next day. Very beautiful, super exciting to have your princess day, your beautiful dress, flowers, flowers and flowers.”

As for the struggles related to blacks, even in 2013, he already defended, for example, the quota law, which was still viewed with suspicion by members of the intelligentsia of the time, such as the singer Caetano Veloso, a friend of Araújo.

“I don’t really know why people are against the quota. Ferreira Gullar, Caetano Veloso, they don’t have any more children applying to any university”, provoked the artist.

According to Araújo, “the quotas do not take away the merit”. “Nobody goes there [e diz] ‘I’m black, I’m going in’. They are a numeral reserved for these people, as well as one reserved for whites. We blacks pay taxes, why do we always have to be slaves? What is very strange is that Afro-descendants study in a public school and, when going to university, they have to go to a private one. And many stop because they can’t pay.”

Composer Paulinho da Viola, a friend of Emanoel Araújo since the 1980s, stated that he was “prominent in defending the cause of black people in Brazil”. “A leading figure. All his work, by itself, already demonstrates it. This museum thing is no joke, it is something very important for all of us, blacks, and for all our people”, comments the samba artist. “In addition to being an extremely cultured and very intelligent person, he is an exceptional artist. He is a cultural agitator.”

To find out about the time he was presented with a stuffed peacock by Charles Cosac and the sarapatel he prepared for Tomie Ohtake, read the full report by Thais Bilenki.