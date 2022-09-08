Emanoel Araújo, creator of the Afro Brasil Museum, dies at 81

posted on 07/09/2022 15:37



(Credit: Museu Afro Brasil/Disclosure)

The sculptor, painter and museologist Emanoel Araújo died at dawn this Wednesday at his home in São Paulo. The first information shows that it was a massive heart attack. According to a friend of the artist, Araújo was found dead in the office of his residence, where he would serve a lunch for acquaintances. He was 81 years old.

The wake takes place during the day in the pavilion of the Afro Brasil Museum, which will officially be named after Araújo, who was the chief curator of the institution from its foundation in 2004 until his death.

According to the state secretary of Culture, Sérgio Sá Leitão, the governor of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia, will declare official mourning in the state for the death.

Designer, illustrator, costume designer, engraver, set designer, painter and curator, Emanoel Alves de Araújo was born in Santo Amaro da Purificação, Bahia, on November 15, 1940.

He held his first solo exhibition in 1959 and, in the following decade, he moved to Salvador, where he joined the Escola de Belas Artes at the Federal University of Bahia (UFBA), where he studied engraving with Henrique Oswald (1918-1965).





In 1972, he received the gold medal at the 3rd Graphic Biennial in Florence, Italy, and the following year, the prize for best engraver. Between 1981 and 1983, he installed and directed the Bahia Art Museum (MAB), in Salvador, in addition to exhibiting individually at the São Paulo Museum of Art, Masp.

From 1992 to 2002, he was director of the Pinacoteca do Estado de São Paulo, where he was responsible for revitalizing the institution. And, in 2004, he became the curator and director of the Afro-Brasil Museum, which opened that year in São Paulo, with works from his collection.

In the book Emanoel Araújo – Escultor (2011), the critic Paulo Herkenhoff observes Araújo’s multiple vocation, remembering that it was with a volume of Dom Quixote, illustrated by Daumier, that the artist began a career as an artist, bibliophile and collector at the same time. .

Herkenhoff shows that his five-decade artistic practice is closely linked to the impact that Daumier’s art had on the Bahian boy of Nagô descent, who would become, in addition to being a sculptor, a constructivist engraver and a Quixote in the constitution of museums – first , by leading the renovation of the Pinacoteca do Estado, transforming it into an internationally recognized institution and, later, inaugurating the first Brazilian museum dedicated to art of African origin.