End of an era? São Bento delivers last pharmacies to creditors – Capital

With 74 years of tradition, the chain had 80 stores in 23 cities. Now, he informs that he will have a pharmacy only

Former São Bento pharmacy on Avenida Afonso Pena and 25 de Dezembro. (Photo: Marcos Maluf)

The São Bento chain, which at one time had 80 stores in 23 cities and 74 years of tradition, disappeared from the corners of Campo Grande. The group, which is facing judicial recovery, still had two stores open in the Capital: on Avenida Guaicurus and on Rua Ceará. However, pharmacies have been closed in recent weeks.

Located on the corner of Amazonas and Ceará streets, the property was delivered in payment to Banco do Brasil. On Monday, the report found that the place still had stickers from the pharmacy, but received political campaign material.

The information passed to the Campo Grande News is that a new pharmacy will be opened on Rua Arthur Jorge. The address mentioned in the report is small, closed and still unidentified. On the other hand, the judicial administrator did not find an open store and questioned the group.

According to lawyer Carlos Almeida, who represents São Bento, the shelves have already been removed and the stock is being transported. At this stage, there is also the regularization of the documentation.

“Most of the creditors have already received the donated property for payment. Others are in the receiving phase and some properties are going up for auction at the request of creditors who would receive the same,” she says.

Also according to Almeida, the group is interested in continuing in the business, rebuilding São Bento pharmacies. “But right now, they are focused on paying and honoring the approved recovery plan. In order to pay off debts owed to creditors.”

Representative of the judicial administrator named Real Brasil Consultoria, Fernando Abrahão informs that clarification was requested from São Bento.

The Amazon store with Cerá still has a logo, but the property was handed over to the bank. (Photo: Marcos Maluf)

“In an inspection inspection carried out by the judicial administrator in recent weeks, no open stores were identified, which was the subject of a request for clarification to the companies under reorganization”, says

At the intersection of Afonso Pena and 25 de Dezembro, the old store will undergo renovation works to become a pharmacy again, but belonging to a different group.

Health Corner – In 1948, the first São Bento was opened by Adib Assef Buainain on the corner of Rua 14 de Julho and Marechal Cândido Mariano Rondon. With the slogan “Esquina da Saúde”, the store became a chain and, in 1982, there was a family succession for the five children of the founder.

“It was then, with a robust structure and ready to meet the demand of its customers, that Drogaria São Bento started to appear on the local and national scene as one of the largest pharmacy chains in Brazil”, highlights the company in the judicial recovery process. .

The group even had stores in 23 cities in Mato Grosso do Sul and Mato Grosso, 1,200 employees. In pharmacies, the portfolio had more than 17 thousand items, including medicines, hygiene, beauty, perfumery and cosmetic products.

But synonymous with success and growth, São Bento arrived in 2015 with debts of R$ 73.9 million and filed for recovery with the Bankruptcy, Recoveries, Insolvency Court and compliance with civil precatory letters in general in Campo Grande. The measure was to save the network from bankruptcy.

In the scenario of problems, the group pointed out economic and financial difficulties after investments in reform and exchange of technological platform, in a context of global crisis, high tax burden and high interest rate. The company has been committing routine payments to suppliers, partners and banks.

Also according to the network, since 2010 pharmacies have faced unfair competition from the largest national groups, which would have “exclusive tax incentives”.

Place on Rua Arthur Jorge where the São Bento pharmacy will be. (Photo: Marcos Maluf)

Recuperation plan – Last year, São Bento’s judicial recovery plan was approved by judge José Henrique Neiva de Carvalho e Silva. So far, the consolidated indebtedness of the recovery is R$ 88 million. The amount is distributed among labor claims (R$ 11,857,062.44), real guarantee (R$ 36,925,803.70), unsecured (R$ 38,508,638.00) and micro and small companies (R$ 97,782.11 ).

Real guarantee includes banks and creditors with collateral, while unsecured is a creditor that does not have a real right of guarantee.

According to Fernando Abrahão, the São Bento Group has been complying with the plan approved by the creditors. As it is a payment through real estate donation, the judge has been gradually deferring the letters to the respective notaries for the transfer to proceed.

“As for the labor creditors, the company under reorganization has not yet forwarded any discharge document or provided accounts and information regarding the respective payments. Remembering that the list of labor creditors presented has been undergoing corrections due to new credits enabled after the presentation of the general list of creditors by the judicial administrator, which also depends on analysis and approval by the magistrate of the process “, informs Abrahão.