Entrepreneur Scholarship of R$ 1 thousand receives applications until October

The program Entrepreneur Scholarship is an initiative of the government of São Paulo that has among its objectives the qualification of low-income people. The initiative offers a scholarship worth R$ 1 thousand so that the unemployed, informal worker or MEI (Individual Microentrepreneur) can bet on their business.

Payment is made in two installments of R$500. To gain access, the candidate must attend a free entrepreneurship course of the Empreenda Rápido program, taught in online and face-to-face formats, with an average workload of 10 hours.

Open for subscriptions

Those interested in receiving the Empreendedor Scholarship must be at least 18 years old, be literate, live in the state of São Paulo and be unemployed or be a MEI. Priority is given to women, blacks, browns or indigenous people, young people aged between 18 and 35, as well as people with disabilities and members of low-income families.

Applications are open until October, on the Bolsa do Povo portal. In all, there are 130 thousand vacancies to encourage entrepreneurship in the state. The selected candidates will be communicated via email and SMS and will be able to participate in the course in the following month.

To receive the 1st installment, it is necessary to have completed at least 80% of the Sebrae course and formalize as MEI within two days after the end of the training. The second will be paid to those who keep the MEI active.