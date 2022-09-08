Entry of Brazilians in Portugal is facilitated by new agreement

soon, the Brazilians will have an easier time getting into Portugal. This is because the country’s Council of Ministers approved on Thursday (1st) a mobility agreement to accelerate the entry of citizens from member countries of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP). Residents of Angola, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, São Tomé and Príncipe and Timor-Leste are also included in the new measure, which has no date to come into force.

The agreement establishes that: citizens of Portuguese-speaking countries no longer need to present a return ticket, except for those who apply for a residence visa; they do not need to prove the purchase of travel insurance and means of subsistence; and will not be required to appear in person to apply for a visa.

Currently, Brazilians can enter Portugal for a period of 90 days for tourism, business and cultural missions. The deadline can be extended by the Aliens and Borders Service (SEF) for a maximum of 90 days. In any other situation, a visa is required.

The novelty comes in the wake of flexibilities that Portugal has been approving to try to attract labor to the country and revitalize the national economy. In July, for example, the government amended the Foreigners Law (Law 23/2007) to facilitate entry and stay in the country.

Now, the granting of short-term, temporary stay, residency and higher education student visas to citizens of CPLP countries no longer needs to be analyzed by the SEF. In the case of students, the authorization is valid for two years and can be renewed for the same period.

There is also a new specific visa for people who intend to seek employment in the country, with a duration of 120 days and the possibility of extension for another 60 days. The person who manages to be hired has the right to apply for a residence permit.

Temporary stay and residency visas may also be granted to digital nomads and home-based professionals.

If a member of your family already has a temporary stay or residency visa, you will be allowed entry. In the case of a family member with permanent residence, an authorization valid for two years is granted, with renewal of up to three years. Tax identification, social security and national health service numbers are automatically assigned when the grouping residence visa is issued.

