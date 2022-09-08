ESPN reporter is harassed live, before Flamengo game. Man ends up arrested – Prism



São Paulo Brazil



ESPN reporter Jessica Dias was live.

It showed the euphoria of Flamengo fans, before the match against Vélez.

The link was almost finished, when a fan approached and kissed the reporter, in the air, scaring Jessica.

The act of touching, kissing, without consent, is considered harassment, harassment by Brazilian law.

He was accompanied by his 17-year-old son.

Jessica, rightly, was outraged, as was the entire ESPN team.

The flameguist realized the situation he had caused. And he sought to escape. But the station’s cameraman spotted him. And the police were called.

He ended up being taken to the Special Court of the Fan, in Maracanã, to testify.

Flamengo sent two lawyers to support Jessica, who insisted on formalizing the complaint against harassment. Accompanied by her father and fiance, she did not have the emotional conditions to work on the broadcast of yesterday’s match.

ESPN also provided Jessica with legal assistance.

The harasser ended up arrested at the 18th Police Station of Praça da Bandeira.

His son, a minor, made a point of apologizing on behalf of his father. And he made a point of saying that his mother was ‘devastated’ by the situation.





Kissing someone without consent is not a ‘joke’.

Jessica Dias was working and didn’t allow the stranger’s kiss.

Flamengo released an official statement.

“Clube de Regatas do Flamengo repudiates the harassment committed by a red-black fan with ESPN journalist Jessica Dias during a report before tonight’s match.

“It is unfortunate that disgusting acts like this, which do not represent the Red-Black Nation, still happen.”

The station where Jessica works also spoke out.

“Our reporter Jéssica Dias was today the victim of harassment at the door of Maracanã, where she worked covering Flamengo x Velez. Attitudes like this don’t fit on our planet today, whether at a football game or at any woman’s house. accompanied Jessica managed to hold the aggressor and asked the police to send him to the Maracanã police station.

“Jessica, as every woman should do, filed a police report. ESPN and Disney repudiate any type of aggression against women.

“The company will fully support our reporter and we hope that the aggressor is punished with all the rigor that the law allows.”

The Rio de Janeiro Police, until early this morning, had not released the name of the man who pestered Jessica.

But his face is clear when kissing.

Flamengo and ESPN are together in support of Jessica.

And in the pursuit of exemplary punishment for the harasser…