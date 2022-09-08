Ex-musician of É O Tchan and Olodum dies; family asks for help

Photo: Personal Archive

The saxophonist, composer and arranger of the band Os Skanibais Evanailton Bispo, 55, died this Wednesday afternoon (7), in Salvador. Known by his stage name Ito Bispo, the musician has been working in the area for 41 years and has played with É O Tchan, Olodum, Gerônimo, and other famous bands from Salvador. He was in poor health and had been hospitalized about three times recently.

According to family members, Ito was at the house where he lived with his wife, in the Lobato neighborhood, when he fell ill. He was attended by the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu), but had a cardiac arrest and could not resist. The body was removed from the property by the funeral home that will be responsible for the musician’s wake.

Friends of the musician said that the family asked for help to pay for the burial, because they were not financially prepared. In a few hours, they managed to raise the money. The burial was scheduled for 2 pm on Thursday (8), at the Ordem Primeira de São Francisco Cemetery, in Baixa de Quintas, in Salvador.

In an interview with iBahia, a niece of the musician said that the family is shaken by the death. According to Erica Natalia Mota, Ito said he had been well since July, when he was discharged from the last hospitalization he was subjected to. The musician had no children.

“We are homeless. Nobody waits. He had just come out of the hospital and out of the blue this happened. It hasn’t sunk in yet. I’m waiting for my chip to sink in. My mom and his wife are both sick and I’m trying to hold on here,” he said.

In a note released on social media, the band Os Skanibais mourned the death of the musician. “We communicate the death of the composer, arranger and saxophonist, our conductor, Ito Bispo, in Salvador, the city where the instrumentalist lived. We, from the Os Skanibais family, thank the great Evanailton for the years dedicated to the orchestra, for the friendship and love offered”.

“We also thank you for your great contribution to the music of Bahia and Brazil. We offer our condolences to the family, friends and fans at this very difficult time. Eternal!”, closes the group’s note.

The band É O Tchan also published a tribute to the musician on social media and said: “Life is a breath”. Check it out below

Photo: Playback/Instagram

Read more about Salvador on iBahia.com and follow the Portal on Google News.