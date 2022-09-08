Ex-porn star is barred from Fortnite championship and Epic Games responds

During a broadcast of a Twitch Rivals from Fortnite, Epic Games’ battle royale, streamer Adriana Chechik, who produces content for the variety categories on the streaming platform, was barred from participating in the tournament.

According to the content creator, the reason would be her participation as an actress in the pornographic industry. Chechik, who has been on the gaming lives platform since August 2019, has more than 700,000 followers.

Also according to the streamer, the ban came directly from Epic Games, so the developer would have barred the American due to its work outside of Twitch.

Inappropriate background?

Epic Games, meanwhile, responded to Chechik’s accusations by stating that she could participate in Twitch Rivals if she changed her stream background.

The developer claims that it considered the content creator’s lives background inappropriate for a game with a mostly children’s audience, but that it has no problem with the streamer’s work outside the platform.

We are very sorry that this happened. The request to Twitch Rivals was to direct you to remove adult references from your stream history due to our game rating. We have no issues with you participating in events or streaming Fortnite.

In this way, Epic Games, which has a history of concern for the well-being of its community, reported that the streamer is free to broadcast and participate in developer events – as long as its content complies with the rules for the public. childish.