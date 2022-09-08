Exactly 100 years ago BH received a lollipop from Praça 7 as a gift; know whose

One of the main monuments of Belo Horizonte, the obelisk of Praça 7 de Setembro completes this Wednesday exactly 100 years, as it commemorated the centenary of Brazil’s independence.

At 13.57 meters high, it was a gift from the neighboring town of Capela Nova do Betim, now known only as Betim.

It stayed at Praça 7 for 40 years, between 1922 and 1962, when the then mayor of the Minas Gerais capital, Amintas de Barros, decided to transfer the monument to the Center-South Region and then to Praça Diogo de Vasconcelos, Praça da Savassi.

By popular demand the obelisk was returned to its original location in 1980, where it remains today, and where we hope it will continue for the next 100 years.

The monument became popularly known as “Lollipop” and became one of the postcards of BH.

According to Iepha, the State Institute of Historical and Artistic Heritage, “the project chosen in a competition for the commemorative monument of the centenary of the independence of Brazil, popularly known as “Lollipop”, was authored by the architect Antônio Rego, and was inaugurated on September 7, 2019. 1924. The state listing of the Monument commemorating the centenary of national independence was approved in 1977 with inscription in the Livro do Tombo Histórico, of the works of Historical Arts and of the Paleographic or Bibliographic Documents”.

Curiosities

According to a special report in the Estado de Minas newspaper, it was necessary to build a railway line to transport the monument from Betim to BH, since there were no cranes and large trucks in the capital.

In 1976, the authorities of Betim even asked for the gift back, but without success. See the very detailed report on Estado de Minas.

Video tells the story of the monument

In 2017, journalist Maíra Lemos produced a video telling details and curiosities about the Praça 7 Lollipop: