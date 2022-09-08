Exemption and new SUS table can solve nurses’ floor, says Pacheco — Senado Notícias

Relief from hospital payroll, correction of the Unified Health System (SUS) table and compensation of states’ debts with the Union may be the solutions to the problem of the minimum wage for nurses, according to the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco. He met this Tuesday (6th) with Minister Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), author of an injunction that suspended the effectiveness of the floor. This year, the National Congress enacted a constitutional amendment that guarantees the minimum salary for nursing professionals, but the minister claimed that the provision of health services was at risk.

— This judicialization gives rise to a sense of urgency in the solution of the source of funding for the national level of nursing. I felt that Minister Barroso was absolutely willing to solve the problem. I hope that the conciliation process will be very quick. There is commitment [do Congresso Nacional] to make the law we voted for prevail,” said Pacheco at a press conference after the meeting.

The president of the Senate also demanded the participation of the Executive Branch in the negotiations, since economic measures or legislative initiatives will have to go through there. Pacheco wants to meet soon with the ministers of Economy, Paulo Guedes, and of Health, Marcelo Queiroga.

“It’s a dialogue I intend to have immediately. Call everyone to reflection. The involvement of the Executive will necessarily have to happen and I have no doubt that there will be the same good will that the Legislative has.

Pacheco defended the floor again, noting that the covid-19 pandemic showed that the category has “degraded” salaries. He also assured that if Congress needs to meet to vote on a measure, it will be possible to do so before the elections, which will take place on October 2.

Culture funds

Pacheco also commented on the situation of the provisional measure that postpones financial transfers to the cultural sector (MP 1.135/2022). The MP effectively prevents compliance with the Paulo Gustavo and Aldir Blanc laws 2, and senators demand that it be returned to the Planalto Palace.

For the Senate president, the return of MP is “possible, but very exceptional”, and the Senate Advocacy is studying the issue. According to him, the most important thing is to get the resources released.

— We want the budget space to fulfill [as leis]. We are going to talk to the Ministry of Economy to find a solution this year for these programs, which were practically unanimous in Congress. We will demand the necessary solutions from the ministry. The MP issue becomes a detail – he concluded.