Expectation for new monthly deflation and return of the annual IPCA to single digits By Investing.com

By Jessica Bahia Melo

Investing.com – The Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) released this Friday (9) the Extended Consumer Price Index (), the official indicator of inflation in the country. The average of analyst estimates compiled by Investing.com is for a monthly deflation of 0.39% in August, after falling 0.68% in July. With this, the indicator in twelve months would return to single digits and would be at 8.72%, against 10.07% in the previous month. The disclosure will be important for the decision-making of the Monetary Policy Committee (), which sets the interest rate at a meeting later this month.

Rafael Pacheco, chief economist at Guide Investimentos, believes that the IPCA for August should still drop due to the reduction in ICMS rates and fuel prices by Petrobras (BVMF:), even if the negative variation is smaller than in the last month. “Our projection is for a drop of around 0.55% in the monthly comparison. The transport and housing components should still show a decline, while food inflation should slow down. On the other hand, the clothing and health and personal care components should show acceleration”, he ponders.

Raone Costa, chief economist at Alphatree, expects a deflation of 0.38% due to movements in administered prices, with remnants of tax changes on electricity, retraction of the international market and decreases made by Petrobras. On the other hand, he disagrees about food. “The novelty is less pressure on food products. Food, which had been rising sharply until July, should slow down a lot, maybe even turn marginally negative,” he points out. According to Costa, services should go up, but they still won’t be enough to make the indicator positive.

Claritas already projects a deflation of 0.47%. For Marcela Rocha, the institution’s chief economist, the housing and transport groups should be the main factors to explain the drop, with declines in electricity and gasoline prices. “It is important to note that, despite the fact that we see deflation in August, we expect the average of the cores, which exclude volatile items, to increase by 0.51%, a level below that of August. But these metrics still show inflation at an uncomfortable high level, indicating that the battle to cool inflation is not yet won,” she says.

New interest rate hikes on the agenda

The Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) will meet on September 20 and 21 and, at the end of the meeting, defines whether or not to increase the Brazilian economy’s basic interest rate, currently at 13.75%. . In August, the Copom raised interest rates by 0.50 percentage point, but indicated that it was close to the end of the monetary tightening cycle, which began in March 2021. At that time, interest rates were at the lowest level in history and rose from 2 % to 2.75%.

Now, against a backdrop of global price pressures, with the war in Ukraine continuing, suspension of Russian gas to Europe and other measures, markets have reacted to the message. hawkish by Roberto Campos Neto, president of the BC, who indicated that the monetary authority is not thinking of dropping interest rates at this moment, but rather of converging inflation to the target. According to Campos Neto, in an uncertain global scenario, the Central Bank will continue to be careful with inflation and a large part of the positive effect of recent deflation was caused by measures created by the government.

It increases the possibility of another interest rate adjustment – ​​if any, probably by 0.25 percentage point. This Tuesday, the director of Monetary Policy of the Central Bank, Bruno Serra, .

“If that [uma nova deflação] will be enough to make the Central Bank end the cycle of interest rate hikes already in this decision, it is not yet clear. The inflationary scenario has improved in recent months, but we see data from the labor market pointing to an important recovery, and we also have the impact of Auxílio Brasil on the economy. In recent days, the communication from the Central Bank seems to point to a scenario where there will be new interest rate increases”, completes Costa.

Claritas agrees that the decision is still not easy for the Central Bank and there is still discomfort from the monetary authority about the course of inflation, showing greater caution. The August IPCA will be decisive for the decision.