EXTRA installment of R$ 1,000 RELEASED in SEPTEMBER; see if you receive and check the AUXÍLIO BRASIL CALENDAR

O Aid Brazil September is getting closer and closer to being released to millions of Brazilian families.

This month, the beneficiaries receive the amount of R$ 600 in the payment of aid Brazil.

But there are some cases where the Brazil aid offers installments of BRL 1,000 for some families. See in this article who is entitled to the extra value.

BRAZIL AID

O Brazil aid was created at the end of 2021 to replace the old Family Scholarship.

In general, for receive the Brazil Aidfamilies need to prove monthly income per person of up to R$105 (extreme poverty) or monthly income between R$105.01 and R$210 (poverty line).

PAYMENT OF BRAZIL AID

O payment of aid Brazil is done following the Social Registration Number (NIS) of the beneficiaries.

In general, the Payment date of the Aid Brazil is established by Brazil Assistance calendargenerally starting on the last ten working days of the month.

AID BRAZIL SEPTEMBER

At the Aid Brazil Septemberfamilies will receive the share of BRL 600 just like in August.

The new value will be transferred until December of this year. That is, as of January 2023, beneficiaries will once again receive only the R$400 fixed by the program.

EXTRA INSTALLMENT OF BRAZIL AID: BRAZIL AID BRL 1,000

There are two extra installments that can increase the amount of aid Brazil in BRL 1,000. Are they:

Junior Scientific Initiation Scholarship; and

School Sports Aid.

To receive this amount, families must be composed of student children who perform well in academic competitions or school games, respectively.

The extra payment is made by the Ministry of Citizenship as follows:

The family will receive a single installment of R$ 1,000;

The student will be awarded monthly installments of R$ 100 throughout the year, which adds up to about BRL 2,200 at the end of the year.

To find out if you are entitled to the amount, just access the Federal Government website (Click here to be redirected to the site).

Another option is to go to the Social Assistance Reference Center (CRAS) in the municipality to obtain more information about the transfer.

ASSISTANCE BRAZIL SEPTEMBER CALENDAR

O Brazil Assistance calendar established the following dates for the payment of the Aid Brazil September:

Final NIS 1: Receives September 19;

Final NIS 2: Receives September 20;

Final NIS 3: Receives September 21;

Final NIS 4: Receives September 22;

Final NIS 5: Receives September 23;

Final NIS 6: Receives September 26;

Final NIS 7: Receives September 27;

Final NIS 8: Receives September 28;

Final NIS 9: Receives September 29;

Final NIS 0: Receives September 30th.

AUXÍLIO BRASIL CALENDAR: NEW AUXÍLIO BRASIL CALENDAR?

In summary, there is no New Aid Brazil calendar, because the Ministry of Citizenship has set the payment dates in advance. Check out the full calendar below:

