Fake profiles with thousands of followers promise money and scam

The number of scams involving Pix has been growing on social media, this information was testified through a recent report by the cybersecurity company PSafe. The research identified a network of fake profiles with more than 600,000 followers that use the promise of easy money as bait to steal confidential data from victims.

The new survey by PSafe was carried out between the months of May and June and according to the company, the accounts used by criminals to apply the scams exceed the number of 365 thousand likes. However, data from Google Trends indicate that fraud of this type has occurred at least since January of this year, which promises false prizes of up to R$30,000.

The action called “Robot of Pix”, constitutes a virtual fraud because it tries to lure victims into making bank transfers or providing confidential information. After capturing personal and financial data, criminals use it for fraud and card cloning processes.

One of the various tactics of scammers is to spread posts with false promotions, where the victim must make an initial Pix, with a minimum amount, and automatically receive an amount 10 times greater than the amount applied. However, the value is never returned, nor reversed. The advertising action used by criminals claims that the amount to be received would refer to investments in cryptocurrencies.

There are even cases where the victim is directed to fake websites, where they must enter personal and bank details, including credit card numbers. In this way, the information is stored by criminals, who use it in subsequent fraud and card cloning processes.

Image: Song_about_summer/shutterstock.com