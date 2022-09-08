Famous opens the game and detonates the presentation of Luísa Sonza

Regis Tadeu opined about Luísa Sonza’s show

The famous journalist and music critic, Regis Thaddeus who often uses their social networks to make some evaluations and criticisms of the various national and international artists, didn’t really like the performance of singer Luísa Sonza on the sunset stage of ‘Rock In Rio’, this weekend.

It is worth mentioning that the singer’s performance excited the audience that was present at the event and drew praise from many viewers who watched the festival from home, but for Regis Tadeu, that did not happen.

On its official YouTube channel, the former judge of the ‘Raul Gil Program’, this Tuesday (06), he expressed his opinion about Luísa Sonza’s presentation.

“Given these hundreds and hundreds of requests, I bring here my opinion about this true horror show”he began.

And continued: “Luísa Sonza presented at “Rock in Rio”, in fact she showed because she is one of the biggest musical hoaxes ever to emerge in Brazilian music since the times when cavemen drummed the walls of caves with pieces of bones on the walls”.

In addition, the critic revealed that in his opinion she represents the worst of Brazilian pop and stressed that he believes that the musicians who are part of Luísa Sonza’s band are very talented, but that is not the case of the artist.

“There is no doubt that she represents the worst that current Brazilian pop can offer people”, he started.

And he also completed, complaining about the tuning of Luísa Sonza during Rock In Rio.

“I honestly have rarely seen and heard a show with so much out of tune and with so much playback”, finished Regis Tadeu, who accused Luísa Sonza of trying to copy Madonna after performing a guitar solo at the music festival.