Fan harasses ESPN reporter live and is arrested

Jessica Dias, an ESPN reporter in Rio de Janeiro, was harassed while covering the surroundings of the Maracanã before the duel between Flamengo and Vélez Sarsfield, from Argentina, in the Libertadores semifinal. The red-black author of the act was arrested and taken to testify.

During a live pass made near the stadium, Fla fans were in the background singing songs from the stands when, suddenly, one gave him a kiss. He leaves the frame of the image soon after, while the journalist is clearly uncomfortable with the situation.

When she returns to the studio, Marcela Rafael, one of the presenters of “Sport Center“, gives solidarity to the reporter and emphasizes: “The crowd was so cool and here comes a clown and ends our Sport Center. Jessica, I’m sorry,” she said. “I know what this is because I’ve been through it a lot.”

The case quickly gained negative repercussion on social media, and several journalists took a stand in Jessica’s defense.

according to UOL Esporte found, both the ESPN reporter and the fan were sent to the Special Criminal Court located in Maracanã to give evidence.

In a statement, ESPN said it “will fully support” the reporter and hoped “that the perpetrator will be punished with all the rigor that the law allows.” Still according to UOL Esporte found out, Flamengo’s legal department is also following the case.

In a statement, Rubro-Negro said it was “regrettable that disgusting acts like this, which do not represent the Rubro-Negra Nation, still happen.”

Flamengo enters the field soon in advantage after the 4-0 rout in the first leg. The team that qualifies soon will face Athletico-PR — which eliminated Palmeiras — in the final. The decision takes place in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

Clube de Regatas do Flamengo repudiates the harassment committed by a red-black fan with ESPN journalist Jessica Dias during a report before tonight’s match. It is unfortunate that disgusting acts like this, which do not represent the Red-Black Nation, still happen. — Flamengo (@Flamengo) September 7, 2022

See ESPN note

“Our reporter Jessica Dias was today the victim of harassment at the door of Maracanã, where she worked covering Flamengo x Velez. Attitudes like this don’t fit on our planet today, whether at a football game or at any woman’s house. Our team that accompanied Jessica managed to arrest the aggressor and asked the police to refer him to the Maracanã police station. Jessica, as every woman should do, filed a police report. ESPN and Disney repudiate any type of aggression against women. The company will give full support to our reporter and we hope that the aggressor is punished with all the rigor that the law allows.“.

See Flamengo’s note

“Clube de Regatas do Flamengo repudiates the harassment committed by a red-black fan with ESPN journalist Jessica Dias during a report before tonight’s match. It is regrettable that disgusting acts like this, which do not represent the Red-Black Nation, still happen“.