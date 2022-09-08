Fans of Joelma criticize the singer after being caught in a controversial situation: “Past”

The singer Joelma became a topic on social media for an unusual reason: it was that she was caught again refusing to pose for photos with fans. The incidents are generating criticism.

In the video, right after a performance in Rio Grande do Norte, she is escorted by security, faces the fans, but passes right by and does not pose for photos.

The behavior generated more criticism from followers, who were disappointed with the stance of the former Banda Calypso. It is worth remembering that this is the second time in less than three months that she has been caught in a controversial moment.

“There are people who like to humiliate themselves for these types of people like this Joelma”criticized a fan. “I’m sick of it. I have been a fan for many years of her work. Nowadays I don’t listen as much as I used to and looking at videos like this is sad”, vented another ex-fan of Joelma.

Look:

SEQUELS OF COVID-19

For months suffering from the consequences of covid-19, Joelma spoke again about the tense moment that he has been living in his personal life. Amid the success of the tour This is Calypsothe famous has been facing the consequences of infections, such as the “accordion effect” that makes her swollen, eventually.

“Then you can see that I’m very swollen. That’s where the sequels of Covid started, just when I arrived in Manaus. After I recorded the DVD, I was hospitalized. In fact, I was already very bad there on the DVD. Covid Room”lamented Joelma.