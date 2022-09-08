Fantastic Four | Sue Storm actress may have been revealed

Much is expected that the cast of Fantastic Four will be announced next Saturday, and some names have already started to get hotter, such as the actress who is likely to take on the role of Sue Storm.

According to the journalist John Campea on your channel on YouTube (Via The Direct), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve and Free Guy) should be announced as the Sue Storm of Fantastic Four of MCU at D23, which takes place this Saturday.

The journalist said he had been listening for a while “little whispers” about her being about to work for Marvel, but recently heard from several of her trusted sources that “she will be our Sue Storm”.

“Yesterday I was talking to a friend of mine who is in this industry, who does more or less what I do, and they heard from someone else I don’t know, that the name Jodie came up.” – Said champion.

Scheduled for release in November 2024, Fantastic Four will kick off Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film has been looking for a new director since Jon Watts left, and seems to have found it. Matt Shakman as a substitute.

WandaVision’s director is expected to be announced in his role at D23as it has advanced negotiations with the Marvel for the function.

It is also known that Grant Curtis and Nick Pepinfrom Moon Knight, will produce the film.