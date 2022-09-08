FGTS: fired who gives up the birthday loot can get the fund if he waits 2 years? – Prism

Answer: No.

When opting for the FGTS birthday withdrawal, the worker loses the right to receive the Guarantee Fund in the event of dismissal. If fired, he only receives a 40% indemnity fine.

But even if you regret the decision to have joined the anniversary withdrawal immediately and cancel the option, the return to the withdrawal withdrawal will only occur after a grace period.


The return to the withdrawal-withdrawal mode will only occur on the first business day of the 25th month following the request.



Decision only affects new employment contracts

Even so, the worker cannot withdraw the money that was “stuck” when he was fired from that job. This is because the withdrawal-termination system will only apply to a new employment contract.

That money that was retained in the fund in the birthday withdrawal mode will only be able to be withdrawn on other occasions, such as, for example, buying a home, retirement, serious illness and other cases provided for by law.

