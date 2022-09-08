Film with Denzel Washington on Netflix will have you squirming on the couch and your heart coming out of your mouth

Humanity has its dreamy types, of a half-marginal idealism, in a much lower proportion than the vast majority made up of those who simply don’t care or those who are proud of their status as members of the dark side of the force without any shame. It is impossible to think of a merely dignified life without the few heroes who free us from the many snares of the world, a place frankly hostile to the naive and the pure of heart, numerous, but always harassed by human evil. And how to deal with the inescapable evidence that it is precisely evil that drives a good part of human relationships, starting in certain families and then migrating to work environments in all areas, and metamorphosing, with great zeal, from caterpillar into butterfly to fly with some grace through the most intimate bonds that can be established with another person? To become more and more reclusive, like the inert and terrified mollusk inside its shell, or to admit the cynical reality that those who value honesty are rare and dive headfirst into the dark lake of lies, fearing to be hurt on some rock that sunlight does not reach?

Antoine Fuqua tries to answer these questions in “The Protector” (2014), with the providential help of his protagonist, a hero who is already half exhausted, but who does not shy away from giving his contribution in resolving those conflicts that only depend on men like he. Richard Wenk’s exquisite script is able to perfectly scrutinize the figure of this unusual man, a text entirely marked by passages that reverberate from the eyes to the brain because they are endowed with aesthetic refinement and philosophical depth; however, it is Denzel Washington who, as is often the case, gives all the polish that characters like this lack. Its composition, limpid but never obvious; accurate, and never tedious, is certainly one of the main ingredients of the excellent performance of the story, whatever the angle from which you want to measure the feature. With his valuable help, with his supine talent, the plot reveals itself as a collection of great surprises, thanks to the very well conducted subplots in which the star always finds a way to get involved.

Fuqua takes advantage of the abundant material with which Wenk provides it and still manages to overcome the many expectations that the public is feeding on the central plot. In the intro, preceded by the epigraph by Mark Twain (1835-1910), Robert McCall, the somber type that Washington brings to life, looks more like a middlebrow to Travis Bickle, the chauffeur full of grudges against civilization immortalized by Robert De Niro in “ Taxi Driver” (1976), by Martin Scorsese. Minutes later, the public’s impression is completely transformed: contrary to what De Niro’s anti-hero would do, McCall takes advantage of his free time to do his musings about classics of universal literature such as “The Old Man and the Sea”, by Hemingway; “Don Quixote”, by Cervantes, and “The Invisible Man”, by HG Wells, a temperament incompatible with Bickle’s systemic chaos. The underage prostitute who enters his life collaterally, almost unintentionally, is never more than an occasional confidant, who sits at his table eager for a “quiet conversation” before taking the door. It is by Teri, by Chloë Grace Moretz, the best definition of Washington’s character, a man, according to her, not exactly sad, but lost.

Teri, Alina’s nom de guerre, is responsible for reviving in McCall a side of himself that he thought was extinct. He learns that the girl has been brutally beaten—and the narrative takes place in present-day Boston, not the mid-1970s New York of Scorsese’s film! — And take her pains, because she couldn’t act otherwise. What you see a few frames later are the most well-rehearsed fight sequences in recent cinema, in which Washington makes its protagonist the ruthless vigilante who faces alone a gang of almost ten grumpy Russians, giving a corkscrew the function that wait in a movie like this. With an explicitly happy ending, “The Protector” dispenses with further rationalizations. Over the course of 132 minutes, which pass between breaths, Denzel Washington reasserts himself as one of the most talented actors in Hollywood of all time — and with the same boyish face he did forty years ago.

Movie: The protector

Direction: Antoine Fuqua

Year: 2014

Genres: Action/Thriller

Note: 10